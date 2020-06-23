Twitter slams Zille over De Klerk, apartheid comments

Twitter users slammed the Democratic Alliance (DA) federal chairperson, Helen Zille for her remarks regarding “racist laws” in the current South African government and former president FW De Klerk this week.

Zille found herself in defence of De Klerk after a Twitter user accused the former president of being the centre of interest in the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) delay to lay charges against the people involved in the alleged looting of government resources.

“De Klerk decided to dismantle apartheid. If he hadn’t, the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called liberation camps and infighting. They had no viable armed struggle to speak of,” she said.

What burning issue? De Klerk decided to dismantle apartheid. If he hadn't, the ANC would still be bogged down in the mess of its so-called Liberation camps and in-fighting. They had no viable armed struggle to speak of. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020

Another Twitter user went on to accuse Zille of being a racist for her previous remarks on the De Klerk matter.

“There are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this,” she added.

Lol, there are more racist laws today than there were under apartheid. All racist laws are wrong. But permanent victimhood is too highly prized to recognise this. — Helen Zille (@helenzille) June 21, 2020

See the reaction from other Twitter users below including musician Simphiwe Dana.

We should all just block her for our own peace of mind. Since we don’t have anti racist laws — #BamakoIsHere (@simphiwedana) June 23, 2020

If the DA wants to surivive, it must force Helen Zille to retire. She is clearly branding herself as an apartheid and racism denialist. The suggestion that SA has more racist laws now than it did under apartheid must be a bridge too far even for her ardent fans. — Bohani Xidumu (@Bohani21) June 23, 2020

Helen Zille 's tweets just show us what white people talk about in closed doors. A reminder that people don't stop being racist, they minimize showing it. — HisXcellency_Unchained™️ (@hisxcellency015) June 23, 2020

This is where the vision of SA propagated by Zille and her allies takes you! Utterly delusional. Speaks for itself. https://t.co/YtttrXZM3B — Josh Budlender (@joshbudlender) June 22, 2020

Helen Zille has to be the only human being who finds "perspective" in racism — Malema cleo (@latimalema) June 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the American Bar Association has cancelled its planned programme with De Klerk after a flood of objections from, among others, former Truth and Reconciliation commissioners, human rights activists, American academics, and the son of slain Cradock Four anti-apartheid activist Fort Calata.

On Saturday, the ABA International Law Section confirmed that De Klerk’s conversation about “rule of law, constitutional democracy, minority rights, social change, racism and global security” had been cancelled.

“Presenting the programme would not help the association advance our Goal III priority,” it stated, in reference to its aim to “eliminate bias and enhance diversity” by promoting “full and equal participation in the association, our profession, and the justice system by all persons” and eliminating “bias in the legal profession and the justice system”.

De Klerk’s spokesperson Dave Steward did not respond to requests for comment.

