Mocking Venda speakers lands Power FM staffer in hot water

Power Fm has distanced itself from a litany of tweets by a Power Fm linked staffer Sifiso Hlophe, who ridiculed Venda speaking people.
In a tweet, Hlophe wrote: “Ama Venda are an unnecessary tribe, they bought Bidvest Wits and are calling it tshikuvn…tsa Madzbxjdksishnd FC.”
At the weekend Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) announced the purchase of the PSL status of Bidwest Wits.
The news broke on social media confirming that the status of the club came as a package with Wits players.
The Power FM staffer’s attempt at a joke went across poorly, and he was called out for making a mockery not only on the name Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila but also on the VhaVenda dialect.
In a statement, the station said: Power acknowledges the litany of tweets posted by Sifiso Hlophe last night, which were laced with incredibly distasteful tribalistic sentiments. Our founding values and conduct are centred on the respect restoration and promotion of human dignity rejecting any hateful postures that re-traumatise our collective memory of segregation which incite divisiveness and hate. Mr Hlope is an employee of MSG Sales, our sister company which has started a disciplinary process with him, with the seriousness and urgency that the matter deserves. Again Power 98.7 remains committed to prompt and embody human centric values deeply driven by social cohesion and inclusion.”
Hlophe has since received criticism on Twitter for his views.
