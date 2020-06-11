Complex living hilariously summed up by SA Tik Tok creator

South African Tik Tok creator Tums Mmope has hilariously summed up what living in a complex is like in a series of videos that began when her neighbors got into a fight that saw police being called to the complex.
Watch her tell the story in her own words below:
She then continues filling her followers in on the commotion with her “Mr Marais” series of videos chronicling what can only be called a neighbourly beef between two other residents in her complex.
In her first video, a lady identified as Annaline takes exception to the loudness of Mr Marais two boerboels, but Mr Marais is not having it.
In her second video, the pair continue their impasse through a Whatsapp group that all residents in the area are a part of.
The drama then made its way into a council meeting to vote for a new body corporate.
And Mr Marais can’t even enjoy a simple braai…
The rest of Tumi’s videos can be viewed on her Tik Tok profile: @tumsmmope
