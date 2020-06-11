11.6.2020 05:33 pm

Complex living hilariously summed up by SA Tik Tok creator

Citizen reporter
SA Tik Tok creator Tums Mmope hilariously summed up complex/estate living | Image: Screenshot/ Tik Tok

A life filled with complaints, arguments, Whatsapp groups and body corporate meetings.

South African Tik Tok creator Tums Mmope has hilariously summed up what living in a complex is like in a series of videos that began when her neighbors got into a fight that saw police being called to the complex.

Watch her tell the story in her own words below:

@tumsmmope##fyp ##mzansicomedy ##tiktoksa ##tiktoksouthafrica ##foryou ##lockdownsa yoh ????♬ original sound – tumsmmope

She then continues filling her followers in on the commotion with her “Mr Marais” series of videos chronicling what can only be called a neighbourly beef between two other residents in her complex.

In her first video, a lady identified as Annaline takes exception to the loudness of Mr Marais two boerboels, but Mr Marais is not having it.

@tumsmmope##mzansicomedy ##fyp ##tiktoksouthafrica ##lockdownsa ##krugersdorp ????yoh finished ????##mzansi♬ original sound – tumsmmope

In her second video, the pair continue their impasse through a Whatsapp group that all residents in the area are a part of.

@tumsmmope##mzansicomedy ##fyp ##tiktoksouthafrica ##krugersdorp ##lockdownsa ##mzansi ##tiktoksa Annaline is a PAIN!!!????♬ original sound – tumsmmope

The drama then made its way into a council meeting to vote for a new body corporate.

@tumsmmope##krugersdorp ##mzansi ##fyp ##mzansicomedy ##tiktoksouthafrica ##lockdownsa ##tiktoksa ##mrmarais General Meeting went South♬ original sound – tumsmmope

And Mr Marais can’t even enjoy a simple braai…

@tumsmmope##krugersdorp ##mzansi ##mzansicomedy ##fyp ##tiktoksouthafrica ##lockdownsa ##tiktoksa The Braai Smoke ???? ##mrmarais♬ original sound – tumsmmope

The rest of Tumi’s videos can be viewed on her Tik Tok profile: @tumsmmope

