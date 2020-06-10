It’s too damn easy to kill in this country, say local celebs react of recent GBV killings

Local celebrities took to social media to share their outrage of the gruesome murders of Tshegofatso Pule and Naledi Phangindawo.

Pule was eight months pregnant, she was found hanging from a tree in Roodepoort on Monday after she had been reported missing, Phangindawo, a mother of three was hacked to death with an axe in the Western Cape on Sunday.

Both of these gender-based violence (GBV) cases have received a lot of fury on Twitter with #TshegofatsoPule or #JusticeForTshegofatsoPule and #JusticeForNaledi trending.

Actress Dineo Langa made it clear that committing a crime such as murder and getting away with it was too easy in South Africa.

“It is too damn easy to kill in this country. It’s so damn easy to get away with murder in this country. It is painful how gender-based violence has been normalised even within the damn system. Women have done nothing to deserve this. It’s just clear that lawlessness is the order.

“I ache for Naledi. I ache for Tshego. I ache for each and every woman we have lost to a senseless cycle of violence that is being allowed to thrive in this country. During protests against GBV, women are still objectified,” she said.

Words fail when young women who are pregnant being murdered in the most gruesome manner. I'm no longer interested in people being called out. Nothing changes.The system is failing women. As a woman, I want to see the system protect us & apprehend all that must be brought to book. — Dineo Langa (@therealdineo) June 9, 2020

Actress and TV presenter Bonnie Mbuli asked when gender-based violence became a serious national agenda. Calling on President Cyril Ramaphosa to react and take action.

“If women continue to be hunted and killed like animals in this country under your watch, we have no future to speak of @CyrilRamaphosa.

“Our police department has dealt more harshly and diligently with the cigarette ban than they ever have with the scourge of GBV in this country.

“It is a disgrace! Covid-19 has shown us that the SA government is more than capable of mobilising resources and mapping out a multi-departmental approach to handling crises in this country, this is a CRISIS! DO SOMETHING!

@CyrilRamaphosa,” she tweeted.

Actor and comedian Siv Ngesi said the tragedy of Pule’s story, people should not be pointing fingers and judge other countries’ crises.

A woman who was 8 months pregnant was murdered! But we want to point fingers and judge other countries! Animals die with more dignity in South Africa! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 9, 2020

8 month pregnant woman was brutally murdered and I know in a few days we will move on to the next victim! — Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) June 9, 2020

It is sad to know that for a woman to live or die it's no longer in the hands of God but in the hands of a man that a woman loved. He decides if today is the day she lives or dies. — Portia Gumede (@portiagumedesa) June 9, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

