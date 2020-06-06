Maimane chides Zille for waiting until his birthday to ‘cast shade’

All the messages of love, support and appreciation that One South Africa founder and former DA leader Mmusi Maimane was receiving for his 40th birthday on Sunday were briefly interrupted by a dig from his former mentor Helen Zille.

“This attempt to keep schools closed is highly irresponsible, and will do much more damage to children’s lives than Covid. The only people who should stay home are children with dread diseases, or staff with co-morbidities,” tweeted Zille along with a link about Maimane’s failed court bid challenging government’s decision to reopen schools on Monday.

“You waited for my birthday to cast shade. Wena mara,” responded Maimane, adding a GIF to illustrate what can only be assumed to be his exasperation.

You waited for my birthday to cast shade. Wena mara. pic.twitter.com/fjsuB4RjVu — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 6, 2020

He went on to explain the real reason behind his push.

“Let’s be clear we fought to make sure schools are safe to reopen. That was the correct fight. There must be water, working toilets and clean and safe classrooms. That is in fact responsible parenting,” added Maimane.

People who wait for your birthday to cast shade or to say negative things????????‍♂️. Let’s be clear we fought to make sure schools are safe to reopen. That was the correct fight. There must be water, working toilets and clean and safe classrooms. That is in fact responsible parenting https://t.co/I3Df2ZXety — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 6, 2020

It wasn’t long before the politician was back to sharing tweets about his birthday.

He started his morning off with a run which he concluded by thanking God for good health.

Thank you Lord for good health and fitness at 40. You have been good to me. Thank you. #RunningWithTumiSole pic.twitter.com/QNVqHXbonD — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 6, 2020

He then shared a birthday song along with a veiled dig at the DA in the humourous tone he has come to be known for.

“I have upgraded my politics, sikhiphe istress. I am excited for the next chapter,” quipped Maimane.

Sawubona 40 years. I guess my life has just begun????. I have upgraded my fitness training back to running and boxing. I have upgraded my politics, sikhiphe istress. I am excited for the next chapter. pic.twitter.com/RbHe0DaTMv — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 6, 2020

Positive vibes namhlange. Happiness. We thank the lord for his favour and grace. pic.twitter.com/KPlAdZwwE1 — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 6, 2020

He has also continued punting a callout he put out in the lead up to his birthday where he expressed his wish to do “40 acts of kindness for South Africans who are having a tough 2020.”

Bagaetsho. I am turning 40 on the 6th of June. Soon I will not be eligible for youth league membership. I want to celebrate my birthday a different way. I want to give back. To do 40 acts of kindness for South Africans who are having a tough 2020. Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu. pic.twitter.com/DaveqU75qY — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) June 4, 2020

Maimane shares a birthday with struggle stalwart Andrew Mlangeni who turns 95.

