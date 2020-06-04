Dagga activist Bobby Greenhash apologises for ‘ugly’ fight outside Tops

Bobby Greenhash was videoed outside a Spar Tops store refusing to wear a mask, and was then attacked by a staff member after he tried to enter the store.

In the video Greenhash tries to enter the Spar store, and appears to even try and provoke a staff member at the door over his non-wearing of a mask.

A fight follows in which he and another person are removed from the premises.

Who is this anus? Anyone know him?

I’d like to put some money towards the @TOPSatSPAR employees legal fees as this looks like self defense to me. pic.twitter.com/WiR7PHz7ZA — #LoveLivingLife and 73 others (@LuckyGordy) June 4, 2020

The incident has drawn anger on social media over his behavior.

Greenhash himself admits the video is “ugly” and he says no racist intent was meant.

Greenhash has now apologised for his behavior here saying he is a “doos.”

