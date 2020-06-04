4.6.2020 04:18 pm

Dagga activist Bobby Greenhash apologises for ‘ugly’ fight outside Tops

Citizen reporter
Dagga activist Bobby Greenhash apologises for ‘ugly’ fight outside Tops

Dagga. Image: ANA

A video of the fight doing the rounds on social media has been drawing strong comments.

Bobby Greenhash was videoed outside a Spar Tops store refusing to wear a mask, and was then attacked by a staff member after he tried to enter the store.

In the video Greenhash tries to enter the Spar store, and appears to even try and provoke a staff member at the door over his non-wearing of a mask.

A fight follows in which he and another person are removed from the premises.

The incident has drawn anger on social media over his behavior.

Greenhash himself admits the video is “ugly” and he says no racist intent was meant.

Greenhash has now apologised for his behavior here saying he is a “doos.”

Greenhash’s apology in full.

 

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Motoring News Here it is: Facelift Toyota Hilux officially out

Business Snapchat curbs Trump for inciting ‘racial violence’

Parliament SANDF stays mum on possible assistance to Mozambique

Africa Lesotho’s former first lady arrested in murder case

Government Masina still standing, after withdrawing his tweet


today in print

Read Today's edition