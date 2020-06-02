Masina back on Twitter, warns public of his hacked Facebook account

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has marked his return to Twitter with a tribute message to the Congress of South African Students (Cosas) on its 41st anniversary.

He said the student organisation was a training ground for ANC cadres, including EFF leader Julius Malema, who once led the organisation.

Happy 41st to COSAS, our student organization that was a training ground for all of us. ????????????, including CIC @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/Lsml2uhHeX — Mzwandile Masina (@mzwandileMasina) May 31, 2020

The mayor deactivated his account following a backlash from the ANC after supporting Malema’s call to “let the white economy collapse”.

The EFF leader and his party have criticised the easing of the nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak, saying it would lead to more infections and deaths.

This as the City of Ekurhuleni warned the public about his hacked Facebook account.

The city said the hacker had been sending members of the public on the platform to solicit money starting from R800.

They allegedly requested an e-wallet, claiming the mayor had been struggling to open his banking application on his smartphone.

“The office of the executive mayor urges the public not to respond to these messages and under no condition should they send the scammer money. Should members of the public receive any suspicious request from a social media account claiming to be that of the executive mayor, please report the incident to 0800 102 201,” said the city.

The city’s information, communications and technology department and the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department are currently investigating the hacking incident and tracing down the scammers.

