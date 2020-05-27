27.5.2020 12:42 pm

Twitter reacts: If churches can reopen, why not small businesses and restaurants too?

Citizen reporter
Image: iStock

#ChurchIsNotEssential trended number one in the country on Wednesday and many Twitter users express their doubt at how these regulations will really play out.  

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Tuesday night announcing that places of worship can reopen on Level 3, differing opinions flooded social media on the decision the president made.

With only small gatherings allowed, no more than 50 at a time, and strict measures such as wearing face masks and hand sanitising would need to be implemented.

Some religious leaders welcomed the decision. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said they were “extremely happy” with the announcement but the Jesuit Institute said they were confused by the decision, given the hike of new infections linked to churches abroad.

#ChurchIsNotEssential trended number one in the country on Wednesday and many Twitter users expressed their doubt at how these regulations would really play out.

Some said Ramaphosa had succumbed to the pressure from spiritual leaders, losing grip on what defined an essential service. They said that church was not necessarily an essential service but that prayer was.

It is unclear yet how places of worship will pick 50 congregants, whether the church is an essential service or not, users pointed out that if this was so, why not allow small businesses such as restaurants and gyms to reopen with the same restrictions.

Others disagreed with the sentiment and welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to reopen churches.

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

