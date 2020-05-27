Twitter reacts: If churches can reopen, why not small businesses and restaurants too?

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Tuesday night announcing that places of worship can reopen on Level 3, differing opinions flooded social media on the decision the president made.

With only small gatherings allowed, no more than 50 at a time, and strict measures such as wearing face masks and hand sanitising would need to be implemented.

Some religious leaders welcomed the decision. The Muslim Judicial Council (MJC) said they were “extremely happy” with the announcement but the Jesuit Institute said they were confused by the decision, given the hike of new infections linked to churches abroad.

#ChurchIsNotEssential trended number one in the country on Wednesday and many Twitter users expressed their doubt at how these regulations would really play out.

Some said Ramaphosa had succumbed to the pressure from spiritual leaders, losing grip on what defined an essential service. They said that church was not necessarily an essential service but that prayer was.

Wellcome to South Africa where the "president" thinks opening of church is more important than opening of small businesses like salons, restaurants, cinema's, I mean what kind of prayers will people pray at church that they cannot pray at their homes???? #ChurchIsNotEssential pic.twitter.com/JcEUKmgfje — ????Kim's mom ???? (@She1laSm1th) May 27, 2020

#ChurchIsNotEssential As much as I'm a believer in Christ.. Christ lives in Me, not at the church.. What is it you do at church that you'll fail to do in your house? You don't need to go to church to pray nor worship God.. STAY HOME AND DRINK YOUR WINE!! pic.twitter.com/4SDem0uAk8 — Lerato Morajane???? (@BushyBrows6) May 27, 2020

If people can work from home, why can't religious people pray from home#ChurchIsNotEssential — Natasha (@dramadelinquent) May 27, 2020

#ChurchIsNotEssential

Congregants: Pastor, how did u choose the 50 that will attend today? Pastor: The bible says "many will be called, but a few will be chosen" pic.twitter.com/iekPZdDkJe — Pablo,abuti asenang taba (@pablolekekela) May 27, 2020

It is unclear yet how places of worship will pick 50 congregants, whether the church is an essential service or not, users pointed out that if this was so, why not allow small businesses such as restaurants and gyms to reopen with the same restrictions.

If churches are essential, why don't the president open Salons too, we need fresh haircuts, it's been two months angathi sisonta kaShembe.#ChurchIsEssential#ChurchIsNotEssential pic.twitter.com/d92zW5UPct — Fanny-ZN ???????? (@fanny_miz) May 27, 2020

If #ChurchIsNotEssential or #ChurchIsEssential is not an issue for me. It’s a personal matter where and how you practice your faith.

My issue: Why keep businesses that can operate under the same principles (50) closed? — Bianca van Wyk???????? (@BiancavanWyk16) May 27, 2020

Not allowing businesses (who pay tax) to work but Pastor Msooon can get his tithe? This ain't it. #ChurchIsNotEssential — Not currently permitted for sale. (@RobForbesDJ) May 27, 2020

Others disagreed with the sentiment and welcomed Ramaphosa’s decision to reopen churches.

#ChurchIsNotEssential

It's only in RSA where people celebrate Tops reopening but fight churches reopening. pic.twitter.com/kSToaOpi51 — Facts: Just Kidding (@FACTS_JST_KIDIN) May 27, 2020

If you don’t go to church, I don’t think you should be saying #ChurchIsNotEssential because the reason you don’t go to church is that you don’t see a reason to. They who do go to church do so because they know that #ChurchIsEssential. So this shouldn’t concern they who don’t go. — 116 Printing ???????? (@Akani_116) May 27, 2020

The word "essential" is a point of view, so if you think #ChurchIsNotEssential then stay at home and stop making unnecessary noise as if you know what's best for those who believes that #ChurchIsEssential. pic.twitter.com/GbwMmglhom — Charity begins at home (@vigorous_____pf) May 27, 2020

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.