Ndlozi invites derision for saying ‘lockdown was for the white community’

A tweet on Wednesday evening from EFF MP and former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi elicited a flood of comments, the majority of them critical.

Ndlozi had tried to make the point that the Covid-19 lockdown was done for white people and that it had supposedly served its purpose in “white spaces” and “they” were now apparently wanting their “cheap and easily disposable black workers [to go] back to work!”

I think the SA Covid-19 lockdown was for the white community. It has finally flattened the curve in their white spaces & put all systems in place to function amidst Covid-19: private schools in particular. Now they want their cheap & easily disposable black workers back to work! — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 25, 2020

Ndlozi has been a conspicuous part of the EFF’s ongoing call to keep the country in lockdown until new coronavirus infections can be brought down to very low levels – and only then should a reopening of the economy be considered. Numerous experts have, however, advised that the virus is likely to peak and spread regardless of any lockdown strategy or its stringency and that the initial lockdown succeeded only in buying some time for hospitals and healthcare workers to prepare for treating patients.

Ndlozi wrote an opinion piece in The Sunday Independent earlier this month in which he predicted that “millions” would die from Covid-19 due to the lifting of the lockdown, despite even the most pessimistic current models from epidemiologists not getting anywhere near such a figure.

He and others in the EFF have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa and his government of allegedly putting the needs of big business ahead of the lives of South Africans, and therefore ushering in the “looming apocalypse”.

#COVID19SA: Page 12 of Sunday Indipendent Today: The Looming Apocalypse pic.twitter.com/XbRWW39V0c — Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (@MbuyiseniNdlozi) May 10, 2020

Ndlozi, however, appeared to receive only scattered support for his latest view, which was variously critiqued and dismissed as being racially divisive, ignorant of the fact that black people are not uniformly in favour of a perpetual lockdown and that the lockdown itself is also likely to lead to loss of life by exacerbating poverty on an even greater scale.

The EFF MP was, further, repeatedly reminded of the relative comfort he enjoys, allowing him to remain in lockdown on a parliamentary salary, while income and even a guaranteed meal for many others is not nearly as assured.

Some even went as far as to question how it was possible for Ndlozi to have attained a PhD, a common insult directed at him whenever he ventures to say something his detractors don’t appreciate.

He was also mocked for allegedly no longer being within the inner circle of EFF leader Julius Malema and that he was reaching desperation point to find relevance and thus simply resorting to “trash talking” and being petulant, throwing “tantrums”.

His tweet had generated more than 400 comments already within the first two hours of being posted.

Take a look at some of the many reactions below.

Can Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma allow the dealer for this guy to give him his zol? This working hobo has started again spewing his vile bile! He's a village idiot! We can sll mske jest about him! He's trying by all means to be relevant! Julias threw him out of their circle — ????We Need A Coronavirus Free World ✊???? #StayAtHome (@tlmlotshwa) May 25, 2020

Read the comments – you might want to start revising your white narrative. People see through you now. They understand you are just trash-talking. That is quite mediocre. — The Real Gideon ???????? (@Gideon_van_Zyl) May 25, 2020

Dr Ndlozi, I begin to wonder if you’re proud of being black. You always sound like that child who always complain to their parents that they seem to favor one kid over them. — Makaveli (@J_Maluleke01) May 25, 2020

Eish….white vs black again???? One would think a PhD will come up with something “new”???????????? — Afrika (@Afrika_sandton) May 25, 2020

You need to be helped out if Twitter Iceboy … Your tantrums are escalating like virus itself pic.twitter.com/Q2u1fZHB2n — Edmund Sebetsa®️ (@EdS_888) May 25, 2020

Right now, we are more worried about losing our Jobs, Mbuyiseni. I'd rather risk my life everyday than not being able to feed my loved ones. If i die, i die. — Thabiso. (@Thabls0) May 25, 2020

EFF leaders kids goes to white private school akho mehluko kulonto — MDAKA OMNYAMA (@OmnyamaMdaka) May 25, 2020

His out of order, don't defend the undefendable. You can't utter such rubbish and call yourself a leader. We are not kids here. — Exe Grootman (@5294080) May 25, 2020

The little boy wants a pity party. — Roy (@leprechaunroy) May 25, 2020

Haaaaaa…how did you get PhD????????????????????? pic.twitter.com/ji326UMXTy — Kim Jong UN (@AfricanRiser) May 25, 2020

All the white people I know pay their housekeeping and gardener full pay each month plus they get extra food parcel. — Ratel (@Ratel56560480) May 25, 2020

Ndlozi please maan , complaining and not bringing any solution is useless … pic.twitter.com/WwYexHlWO5 — I am Anele???? (@Anele____) May 25, 2020

Sshhh. You ruining his agenda ???? — Bob the Builder (@BryceAllies) May 25, 2020

Incase you haven't noticed the poor , blacks are suffering and will suffer even more if this lockdown continue. Nothing is said about it . You will just keep on from comfort homes and arguing that lock down should continue ! Wa tired and we'd rather die of covid than hunger — TheGurlDoingThings ???????????????????? (@thoka_rose) May 25, 2020

Come now…… lets not allow these silly little details stand in the way of the Good Doctors philosophy on life…..???????????? — Laetitia (@llpot) May 25, 2020

It pays people's bills — Jesus is Coming Soon (@MpumieZulu) May 25, 2020

I think you are trying to tell us that we are ill discipline, we want to be monitored all the time, and the world has to wait for us. Mr Doctor, your negativity makes you look shorter by each post. — Katlego Malapane (@KatlegoMalapan2) May 25, 2020

I think it has nothing to do with hatred, but he just wants to be relevant. It must sure hurt being a Michelle in a group. — Duduzile (@Duduzil33487259) May 25, 2020

What stop black people to flatten the curve in our black spaces? Do we always have to point a finger to white ppl when things are not working out. — lebo mabea???????????????????? (@mabealebo1) May 25, 2020

So they can earn money and be able support their families which something most of you politicians have been able to do since the #LockdownSA began, you’re on point Dr @MbuyiseniNdlozi pic.twitter.com/8kC1oNUpsI — Mthokozisi Zondo (@tweetmthokozisi) May 25, 2020

I am sure WITS want to ask for their PHD back. This is not a good advert for the institution. — One Nation SA – Proudly South African (@OneNation70290) May 25, 2020

My boss is a black. He want's me back at work because he is loosing millions. I've been paying my maid ever since. She can stay at home and get paid until government says so. I haven't got paid my last 2 salaries. Paying her with my savings. So go FY bringing whites in again. — Brian (@BrianB_Brent) May 25, 2020

Hes not hacked , he is bewitched, by the impundulu, time is up for all of them — the professor (@theprof37959317) May 25, 2020

