WATCH: Joburg businessman buys Lamborghini, Jeep and three Porsches on same day

Citizen reporter
The man has inspired some young people on social media but warnings about Sam Chabalala have also been offered.

A Johannesburg-based businessman has been trending on social media after a video showing his recently bought cars surfaced.

In the video, Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu can be heard telling another person who the luxurious cars are for.

He bought the one Porsche for the kids and another for his mother.

He bought one Lamborghini Urus, two Porsches and two Jeeps for himself, the “kids”, his parents and wife.

According to his social media profile, Ndlovu is the founder of Hamilton Holdings, a company that provides commercial and engineering services in the SADC region.

“With nearly 20 years of combined multi-industry experience as a supplier of Strategy, Consulting, Research and Development, Engineering, Operations and Technical Staffing. To a diverse spectrum of industries, we can provide the quality resources you need, exactly when you need them,” reads the description on his company website.

The company’s head office is in Melrose Arch, with three other branches in other provinces.

While many have congratulated the man, some have cautioned him that the video could attract attention from law officials who may investigate him, as happened to Sam Holdings.

Also read: Why you should not share your success on social media, according to Sam ‘Mshengu’ Chabalala

These were some of the reactions on social media:

