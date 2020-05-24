WATCH: Joburg businessman buys Lamborghini, Jeep and three Porsches on same day

A Johannesburg-based businessman has been trending on social media after a video showing his recently bought cars surfaced.

In the video, Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu can be heard telling another person who the luxurious cars are for.

He bought the one Porsche for the kids and another for his mother.

He bought one Lamborghini Urus, two Porsches and two Jeeps for himself, the “kids”, his parents and wife.

According to his social media profile, Ndlovu is the founder of Hamilton Holdings, a company that provides commercial and engineering services in the SADC region.

“With nearly 20 years of combined multi-industry experience as a supplier of Strategy, Consulting, Research and Development, Engineering, Operations and Technical Staffing. To a diverse spectrum of industries, we can provide the quality resources you need, exactly when you need them,” reads the description on his company website.

The company’s head office is in Melrose Arch, with three other branches in other provinces.

While many have congratulated the man, some have cautioned him that the video could attract attention from law officials who may investigate him, as happened to Sam Holdings.

These were some of the reactions on social media:

SARS and HAWKS agents watching these posts pic.twitter.com/JP7DDFEwSH — ???????????????????????????????? ???????? (@_SonOfMars) May 23, 2020

If you got the cash why not? But I would rather buy them cheaper cars and use that money to invest in new businesses or set up longterm investments coz it's very easy to write off an above 500hp car. — Nyols Guy (@NyolsG) May 23, 2020

LoL the comments!! Yoh people need to make their own money and invest their own money, stop telling people who work hard for their money to invest — Sfiso Mahlangu (@Vibezee) May 23, 2020

