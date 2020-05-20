Bianca Schoombee withdraws from Miss SA competition

Model Bianca Schoombee has decided to withdraw from the 2020 Miss SA race after old racist tweets she sent as a teen resurfaced.

The decision was communicated by her modelling agency, SYNC Models who had previously registered their support for Schoombee in a series of now-deleted tweets.

Bianca Schoombe has decided to withdraw from the #MissSA2020 contest and SYNC Models supports her decision.#BiancaSchoombee #Bianca — SYNC Models (@sync_models) May 20, 2020

#BiancaMustFall so Sync Models decided to Side with Bianca. So it is #syncmodelsmustfall pic.twitter.com/UUw5qPsF83 — Mxhosa Martins (@iBhuda_007) May 20, 2020

Schoombee garnered all the wrong attention literally overnight on Tuesday after an unknown Twitter user took a deep dive into the Miss South Africa hopeful’s Twitter feed.

The 21-year-old first won everyone over when she posted her virtual Miss SA entry on Twitter on Saturday explaining why she believes she should take over from Sasha Lee Laurel.

However, her newfound fame turned to notoriety when a tweet commenting on someone’s skin colour was unearthed. This turned the spotlight on more of her tweets.

Schoombee, like many other hopefuls, had to post her entry video to social media as part of the current format of the competition.

Upon waking up, she repeatedly posted and then deleted apologies in which she said she was sorry for “putting it out into the universe then” before adding that she has “grown as a person, this is no longer who I am or what I stand for”.

Schoombee said she had dealt with her past by praying and was now using social media as a tool to better herself, engage with friends, fans and followers.

“It’s important to forgive yourself. I really hope that SA can forgive me for these immature posts, as I have forgiven myself and moved on. I really do hope that you continue to support me as we all deserve a second chance. I love you, South Africa. God bless.”

She has since completely deleted her twitter profile and made her Instagram profile private.

Miss SA organisers also issued a statement on Wednesday, clarifying that organisers have not yet announced a panel of judges nor have they evaluated any of the entries received as the closing date for entries has not yet lapsed.

This after Schoombee was referred to as a “Miss SA contestant” in press coverage of her Twitter scandal.

Miss South Africa CEO Stephanie Weil said: “There is good governance in place to ensure that Miss South Africa finalists and semi-finalists align with our values. Our rules state that any semi-finalist or finalist may not have been involved in any unsavoury or unethical incidents or conduct that may bring the organisers or the Miss South Africa pageant into disrepute.

“Unsavoury or unethical conduct includes, but is not limited to, bribery, racism, sexism, slander or libel.”

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

