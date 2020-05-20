20.5.2020 03:03 am

Miss SA hopeful’s pageant dreams might be dashed after old, profane, n-word tweets resurface

Citizen reporter
Bianca Schoombee | Image: Twitter

A young Schoombee seemed to be fond of using the n-word, dropping f-bombs and referring to people as sluts.

Student and model Bianca Schoombee garnered all the wrong attention literally overnight on Tuesday after an unknown Twitter user took a deep dive into the Miss South Africa hopeful’s Twitter feed.

The 21-year-old first won everyone over when she posted her virtual Miss SA entry on Twitter on Saturday explaining why she believes she should take over from Sasha Lee Laurel.

However, her newfound fame turned to notoriety when a tweet commenting on someone’s skin colour was unearthed. This turned the spotlight on more of her tweets.

Schoombee, like many other hopefuls, had to post her entry video to social media as part of the current format of the competition.

In addition to having to post their introduction video on social media using the hashtag #MissSA2020 and tagging @Official Miss South Africa in their posts, entrants had to give the judging panel and organisation consent to do any and all necessary background checks.

Upon submitting entries, hopefuls also agree to adhere to the organisations’ media and communications policy which has not been made publicly available.

Please note: the following tweets contain strong language.

Bianca Schoombee tweets

Bianca Schoombee tweets | Image: Twitter

Bianca Schoombee tweets

Bianca Schoombee tweets | Image: Twitter

Because her tweets trended in the late hours of Tuesday evening and the early hours of Monday morning, Schoombee has yet to respond but that did not stop Twitter users from theorising that an apology was coming while many joked about what form it will take.

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

