Miss SA hopeful’s pageant dreams might be dashed after old, profane, n-word tweets resurface

Student and model Bianca Schoombee garnered all the wrong attention literally overnight on Tuesday after an unknown Twitter user took a deep dive into the Miss South Africa hopeful’s Twitter feed.

The 21-year-old first won everyone over when she posted her virtual Miss SA entry on Twitter on Saturday explaining why she believes she should take over from Sasha Lee Laurel.

Let me turn The Tests of South African Women into TESTIMONIES of Warrior Women ⚔️????‍???? #MissSA2020 pic.twitter.com/iUNQyLfzd4 — Bianca Schoombee (@BIANCA1015Z) May 16, 2020

However, her newfound fame turned to notoriety when a tweet commenting on someone’s skin colour was unearthed. This turned the spotlight on more of her tweets.

Schoombee, like many other hopefuls, had to post her entry video to social media as part of the current format of the competition.

In addition to having to post their introduction video on social media using the hashtag #MissSA2020 and tagging @Official Miss South Africa in their posts, entrants had to give the judging panel and organisation consent to do any and all necessary background checks.

Upon submitting entries, hopefuls also agree to adhere to the organisations’ media and communications policy which has not been made publicly available.

Please note: the following tweets contain strong language.

Because her tweets trended in the late hours of Tuesday evening and the early hours of Monday morning, Schoombee has yet to respond but that did not stop Twitter users from theorising that an apology was coming while many joked about what form it will take.

Bianca pleading South Africans for forgiveness in the morning pic.twitter.com/jnXqFGlXlP — AYAPROW (@AYAPROW_BIGGFUN) May 19, 2020

why is everyone already assuming that she’s unlearned all her problematic views? you guys didn’t even know Bianca until a few days ago. — mpumz. (@mpumz_n) May 19, 2020

Bianca’s friends on WhatsApp and iMessage : pic.twitter.com/TbyGCaJ4FP — easymoneysniper (@starnhlumayo) May 19, 2020

Bianca was posting those offensive jokes teens tell. The kind of jokes that truly offended you once you left high school because you realized that they were racist ???? — Mbadweiser (@C_Mbadu) May 19, 2020

the other #MissSA contestants when they wake up and see why Bianca is trending pic.twitter.com/KKJf3FP9IW — mpumz. (@mpumz_n) May 19, 2020

Prediction for how tomorrow plays out: – At some point Bianca will trend

– She will issue an apology (maybe cry?)

– A debate will rage on the TL about pulling up old tweets — Koshiek Karan (@iamkoshiek) May 19, 2020

Bianca waking up in the morning and checking her phone: pic.twitter.com/oLvThFxQWK — patty (@patson__m) May 19, 2020

This is a developing story.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

