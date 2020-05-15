15.5.2020 04:18 pm

‘Baas John’ didn’t speak but ‘shouted empty noises’ – Ndlozi on #JohnSpeaksForMe

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) former spokesperson Dr Mbuyiseni Ndlozi debating the PAIA Amendment Bill in parliament. Picture: Screenshot (Parliament of the Republic of South Africa YouTube)

The EFF MP says the DA leader’s responses supposedly lacked real content.

EFF parliamentary member Mbuyiseni Ndlozi has said that Democratic Alliance (DA) interim leader John Steenhuisen “did not actually speak” during a heated SABC interview on Thursday night.

A clip of Steenhuisen’s intense interview with SABC anchorwoman Flo Letoaba went viral following the exchange.

During the interview, Letoaba asked Steenhuisen which South Africans he spoke for, in reference to the DA’s court action challenging the rationality of the night curfew, restrictions on e-commerce and the limited three-hour window for exercise during the nationwide lockdown.

Letoaba’s question came after Steenhuisen had told her the court action followed discussions he had been having with apparently fed-up South Africans who wanted the lockdown to be eased.

By Friday the hashtag #JohnSpeaksForMe was trending on Twitter, with many tweeting about the hardships brought about by the lockdown.

However, some Twitter users were of the view that Steenhuisen spoke only for a certain sector of South African society.

Ndlozi, the EFF’s former spokesperson, was of the view that Steenhuisen had not actually spoken during the interview “but shouted in empty noises when asked #WhichSouthAfricans?”

Earlier, EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu had said Steenhuisen was speaking “on behalf of the white capitalist establishment”, following his calls for the national Covid-19 lockdown to end “swiftly”.

Here are some of  the tweets from #JohnSpeaksForMe:

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

