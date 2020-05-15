15.5.2020 10:41 am

Steenhuisen speaks on behalf of white capitalist establishment, says Shivambu

Citizen reporter
EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu outside the Joburg Council after the vote for Joburg Mayor was postponed. Picture: Michel Bega

Shivambu says the DA leader was ‘too shy’ to admit it.

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu claimed on Thursday that Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen was speaking “on behalf of the white capitalist establishment”, following his calls for the national Covid-19 lockdown to end “swiftly”.

Shivambu’s comment comes after Steenhuisen appeared to have lost his “temper” during an interview with the SABC on Thursday.

“You can see the white supremacy, racism and irritation in the attitude, tone and response of little John when trapped in his own lies,” he said.

The EFF deputy president went on claim that Steenhuisen was “trapped like a wizard at night” following his reaction.

“He’s speaking on behalf of the white capitalist establishment and too shy to say it. Trapped like a wizard at night,” Shivambu said.

During the interview, Steenhuisen said DA’s court action follows discussions he had been having with fed-up South Africans who want the lockdown to be eased which also prompted some responses from social media users including former DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

(Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa)

