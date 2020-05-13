13.5.2020 11:56 am

Twitter users are eagerly awaiting for Level 3 announcement

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Shoppers queue outside Jabulani Mall, Soweto, 4 May 2020. Certain shops have been allowed to trade under strict conditions after level 4 lockdown started on 1 May 2020. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

At Level 3, the sale of alcohol is permitted within restricted hours, more items are sold at stores and more people will return to work. 

The country is itching for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation again and hear the infamous words, “My fellow South Africans”, with the last address being about three weeks ago.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed earlier this week that government is having discussions on the possibility of moving the country from Level 4 lockdown to Level 3.

With increasing talk of Level 3 from ministers and the public, Twitter users weighed in on the possibility.

Some suggest that certain provinces should be placed on different levels, while others aired their frustration of paying high prices on the black market for alcohol and cigarettes.

Some Twitter users were pessimistic about the suggested move to level 3, saying Covid-19 cases would see a huge spike.

