Twitter users are eagerly awaiting for Level 3 announcement

The country is itching for President Cyril Ramaphosa to address the nation again and hear the infamous words, “My fellow South Africans”, with the last address being about three weeks ago.

Police Minister Bheki Cele confirmed earlier this week that government is having discussions on the possibility of moving the country from Level 4 lockdown to Level 3.

On Level 3, the sale of alcohol is permitted within restricted hours, more items are sold at stores and more people will return to work.

With increasing talk of Level 3 from ministers and the public, Twitter users weighed in on the possibility.

Some suggest that certain provinces should be placed on different levels, while others aired their frustration of paying high prices on the black market for alcohol and cigarettes.

I think each province should go to their own level depending on the number of confirmed cases they have, we cannot be delayed to drink because of Western Cape. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West and Northern Cape deserve to be on #Level3 pic.twitter.com/JCQUhUC6uh — Mabulana (@MagidiRinae) May 13, 2020

Lockdown must end, kids are feeling too comfortable #Level3 pic.twitter.com/XbN9pHJHsx — KeMfanaKasi (@KeMfana) May 13, 2020

In #Level3 Don't Forget That They Sold You A Box Of Heineken (12's) For R500 And 20 Cigarettes For R80. Ignore Their Businesses And Go To Tops???? pic.twitter.com/ElrsSMvs7O — Princess Mfuwo Baloyi???????? (@Mfuwo_Baloyi) May 13, 2020

Before we go to #Level3 I'm curious, what's the most ridiculous price for booze you may have "allegedly" heard of????????????‍♂️ I may have "allegedly" heard of a transaction where a bottle of Skyy Vodka was "allegedly" sold for R850????????????‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/1lIDgZtwzy — ????SUKUSUKU iNj'emdaka???? (@njenobhula) May 13, 2020

I am afraid to drink alcohol i already forget how i walk when i am drunk #Level3 pic.twitter.com/Df3CsL1K3J — Minister of Unemployment (@tshepo_segodi) May 13, 2020

Some Twitter users were pessimistic about the suggested move to level 3, saying Covid-19 cases would see a huge spike.

While you are happy about #Level3 just know that many people will die and if you try to touch me you may die sooner. pic.twitter.com/GmNuBxwtJs — HeNdRy™ (@hendrickmaduna) May 13, 2020

#Level3 will simply Just be a battle of the immune systems pic.twitter.com/2nIORc7dwY — tetelo mackenzie mohlala (@tetelo811) May 13, 2020

By the time he allows the sales of alcohol #Level3 pic.twitter.com/mjiLraPMLX — Sbonga Mathobela (@Mathobelasbonga) May 13, 2020

Imagining going to level 3 with so much infections and deaths rates, we all witnessed that statistics during level 5 and 4, we are not ready for level 3. #day47oflockdown — Lufuno Raf (@LufunoRaf) May 12, 2020

