Masina slams Zuma and Duduzane’s ‘insensitive’ interview about Mabuza

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has highly criticised former president Jacob Zuma’s interview with his son Duduzane Zuma, saying it was done in bad taste.

In a tell-all interview published on Tuesday, Duduzane told his father about how he helped then Mpumalanga premier David Mabuza get medical help after he was poisoned in 2015.

“They asked for an airlifting from Nelspruit to Moscow. Government institutions and private players had failed. There was no option but myself and I felt pressured because it was a high-level extraction.

“I was shocked at what I saw. He could barely walk on his own. The panic ensued from the pilots. They came to me and asked me if he was okay. He could hardly speak. He looked at me and he said, ‘I didn’t expect to see you, but now that I see you I’m very happy because seeing you means your father is in on it’,” said Duduzane.

He further revealed there had been a breakdown in relationship between the two.

The interview has divided opinion, with most commending Duduzane for helping Mabuza in his time of need, while others criticised him for sharing details of what happened.

Masina, a staunch supporter of Zuma, surprised his followers after criticising the content of the interview, describing it as being “insensitive”.

He said: “I’m deeply disturbed and disappointed with the content of the video of the former president Jacob Zuma and his son Duduzane Zuma. Whatever the intentions, it is all in bad taste and insensitive. Can we all focus on the pandemic and allow government to lead us during this time.

“Would you want to help someone sick and then later tell the public about confidential things that were done? I’m no fan of DD but this is very wrong.”

