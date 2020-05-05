EFF suggests sale of gym equipment for home use, prompting Twitter reactions

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) called on the government to amend Covid-19 regulations to allow the sale of gym equipment to the public for home use which prompted some Twitter reactions.

The EFF said it was prudent to allow shops selling gym equipment to open so people could purchase them for home use, since gyms were still closed.

“The conditions of social distancing, lockdown and general stay-at-home require a healthy mind and heart. The real fight against the Covid-19 disease needs an even healthier mind and heart,” the party said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

The party said instead of spending energy mobilising the public on unbanning hazardous items like cigarettes and alcohol sale, the government should be mobilising for the sale of gym equipment for home use.

READ: Ramaphosa defends constitutionality of lockdown and why he backtracked on cigarettes.

“We need a healthy nation, even under conditions of social distancing and lockdown. This is not an elitist or even middle-class call; it is a call for all our people to take the gym as part of our identity and culture in general. Let all shops selling gym equipment be allowed to operate so people can purchase these for home use.

“These shops, like all other retail shops that are allowed operation, must also exercise all hygiene precautions like sanitizers, enforce mask-wearing at all times, and other necessary personal protective equipment. All gyms must remain closed; however, it is time to take the gym to the home front.”

The EFF also welcomed the opening of book shops under level 4.

“Reading is also part of an important habit to keep a healthy mind under conditions of lockdown and general stay-at-home. Accordingly, we encourage our people to read and become better minds, even when faced with a pandemic of global proportions.”

See all the reactions below:

Over 80% of black people can't even afford to think about buying gym equipment when they're struggling to live from month to month. This is rather strange. Does your leader need additional equipment in his home? — Jimmy Ramokgopa (@JimmyRamokgopa) May 5, 2020

Richard Benson will not like this ???????? — Nathi Mazibuko???????? (@NkosinaboM) May 5, 2020

No purchases of any kind should be restricted. If a store stocks it and is legally open, people have the right to buy. Next we will be told we can’t buy tampons. — Lana (@lanasmit4) May 5, 2020

With all the requests, lockdown is useless at this stage. — Thabang Makhetha ???????? (@ThaCido88) May 5, 2020

I am with EFF on this one @Mcebi18 @Rofhyren_ — Pfunzoo (@DDT_PM) May 5, 2020

My EFF is getting it wrong on Covid19, buy gym equipment with what money? People didn't even afford gym equipment before lockdown. Lift the lockdown keep borders closed the economy is bleeding,people lost jobs and companies are shutting down. Can't run a country on loans,Yeses — Khutšoᴿ???????? (@khutso000) May 5, 2020

