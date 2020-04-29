School in a time of Covid-19? Allow social media to paint you a picture

After much confusion about when schools would actually re-open following a mid-week education portfolio committee meeting, the country found itself having to imagine what school life would look like for South African learners whenever they return.

While the thought of kids jokingly coughing on one another is enough to make any parent’s blood run cold, social media seems to think school in a time of Covid-19 might result in some funny scenarios.

Take a look:

" Ma'am Lethabo coughed on me because I didin want to borrow him my pencil " ???????? yohwe what a time for bullies — bh. (@BassieHuma) April 29, 2020

The tweets about kids coming back with a classmate’s masks are killing me — i should be working on my thesis✨ (@Mijeaux) April 29, 2020

They’re manufacturing the school masks as we speak , they’ll be a winter uniform one, summer uniform one, a matric one… one for colors too???? — P. (@poladi_) April 29, 2020

Basic Education minister should reopen schools once the country goes back to level 1 otherwise cancel third term cos our bundle of joy will exchange musks and pens pic.twitter.com/1mfhsU5oW5 — Phelelani L (@l_phelelani) April 29, 2020

English teachers waiting for schools to reopen so they can give "Write about your Quarantine days in 300 words" essay Basic Education pic.twitter.com/V3szmIovd1 — Picasso???? (@PicassoMacholo) April 29, 2020

uSfundo during LO pic.twitter.com/UGBRCtD6p9 — Oom Cyril Het Mooi Gevra (@artofkawaii) April 29, 2020

Kids cough like this but you wanna open up schools???? pic.twitter.com/nDxx5x9ACX — Aizen (@johndavids_635) April 29, 2020

Then cry to the teacher “ma’am bare kenna corona” — Hlogi (@HlogiLumkwana) April 29, 2020

