South Africans show their appreciation for number 1 with #CyrilFridays

Kaunda Selisho
South Africa captain Siya Kolis with President Cyril Ramaphosa after the Springboks won the Rugby World Cup last year. AFP/File/Phill Magakoe

South Africans took to social media to thank the president for his leadership during the Covid-19 crisis.

The hilarious ending to Thursday night’s national address which saw South African President Cyril Ramaphosa struggle to secure his mask on his face turned into quite the wave of positivity on Friday morning when countrymen and women from all backgrounds took to social media to share their messages of appreciation for Ramaphosa under the hashtag #CyrilFridays.

A common thread in the messages seemed to be an appreciation for the way the president has handled himself during this time of crisis and the tireless work that he and his team have put into meeting the challenge presented by Covid-19 since it first landed on our shores.

While all this is going on, Ramaphosa is on a whirlwind tour of sites identified as Covid-19 facilities in the Gauteng province.

These include the quarantine facility at the Nasrec Expo Centre, the Johannesburg Central Food Bank and the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

This after he announced on Thursday evening that the lockdown will be eased from the start of May, with five levels set out to guide activities based on the level of risk.

READ NEXT: FULL SPEECH – Lockdown to be eased from start of May, with 5 levels to guide activities

