South Africans show their appreciation for number 1 with #CyrilFridays

The hilarious ending to Thursday night’s national address which saw South African President Cyril Ramaphosa struggle to secure his mask on his face turned into quite the wave of positivity on Friday morning when countrymen and women from all backgrounds took to social media to share their messages of appreciation for Ramaphosa under the hashtag #CyrilFridays.

A common thread in the messages seemed to be an appreciation for the way the president has handled himself during this time of crisis and the tireless work that he and his team have put into meeting the challenge presented by Covid-19 since it first landed on our shores.

Leading the country with love and intelligence! We appreciate daddy #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/Nkz7xYU5lg — Sunshine ???????? (@SanaKerin) April 24, 2020

#CyrilFridays Being a leader takes courage, discipline, and determination. While a great leader can bring great success, it also comes at the cost of being judged and overwhelmed. @CyrilRamaphosa May God bless you and your team. Thank you Mr President. pic.twitter.com/3IPE3HCBXa — Shaz (@Shaz_Seretlo) April 24, 2020

Pleased #CyrilFridays is out-trending #CyrilMaskChallenge because my abiding memory of last night is @PresidencyZA's leadership & calm authority. The mask 'wardrobe malfunction' made us laugh but in the nicest possible way, relieving stress & reminding us that we're all human pic.twitter.com/JHBTrkztKZ — Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) April 24, 2020

“We shall recover. We shall overcome. We shall prosper. May God bless South Africa and protect her people.”

– @CyrilRamaphosa You are tired and stressed my President but you’re able to give us hope and leadership. We appreciate you sir! #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/3WC6YBJTwx — Sanele #WeShallOverCome???????? (@Gamede_SC) April 24, 2020

“Leadership is an action, not a position.” – Donald McGannon Fellow South Africans, we are led. ???????????? Thank you Mr President @CyrilRamaphosa. Thank you. ???????????? #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/T74q48t40b — Hulisani Ravele (@HulisaniRavele) April 24, 2020

Mr president, you have risen to the challenge during a difficult time. You have navigated a complex situation while uniting your people. There is still a long road to go and it’s not going to get any easier. Because you have our backs, we have yours. #CyrilFridays — Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) April 24, 2020

Jokes Aside! So Far, This Man Has Spent Almost His Entire Presidential Term Fixing Our Nation ???????? We Are Led Here! #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/om4aVadigf — uMashonisa (@Nathan_kaMtonga) April 24, 2020

To the man in the hot seat, we salute you, we support you, we're praying for you! May God continue to give you wisdom in all your dealings! Proud to be South African, with you at the helm ⛴????‍♂️

#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/smrOXiLBOe — Eileen Gelderbloem (@LadyEilaRose) April 24, 2020

Many question your love for the country, for your people, for the movement, but time & circumstances had reveal. Now you don’t sleep on behalf of 54 Million, you’re worried about what they eat, their health, their finances & employment. We Salute You, Me President #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/aSdqCDDPLG — Insta: @_TheMabz (@HumphreyYic) April 24, 2020

My President, My God continue to give you strength and wisdom to lead the people of South Africa, I appreciate you. It's not an easy task leading a nation more especially during this period, but you have shown great leadership. We Thank you Sir✊ #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/nRgFDsFo0w — Mathapelo (@MKgakwa) April 24, 2020

Dear Mr President, Role Model Father Figure. I came to realise that You didn't become President by chance or any other wrong reasons. Presidency is your calling you're worthy to be our President. May God bless you too as he bless South Africa and her people.#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/o3nNiEVImD — Lerato Abram Motlhabane (@LeratoAbramMot2) April 24, 2020

There's nothing as appealing as a man that steps up during a crisis and takes control of a situation while making others feel safe. Even more appealing is when the same man can make you laugh … you definitely did that last night with your little masquerade ????#CyrilFridays — Bianca van Wyk???????? (@BiancavanWyk16) April 24, 2020

Never knew i could have a crush on a President ???? lobaba kodwa ????????#CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/757TOBkoqZ — The Empress (@Busisiw82762422) April 24, 2020

Awww you guys are actually being so nice for a change. This is the content I signed up for #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/sfCSLcJHdj — Lethu (@GirlOnTheAvi) April 24, 2020

We take this Friday as a day of appreciation to our superheroes, these men we're able to navigate us through the toughest days and for that we show love to our leadership ????. Thank you @PresidencyZA Thank You @DrZweliMkhize #CyrilFridays pic.twitter.com/1LZZl2zA69 — T (@DZYNR6) April 24, 2020

Dear President @CyrilRamaphosa, in this difficult time where leaders are supposed to be leading, you're setting the example for the world. We are grateful, we are led. ????❤????????#CyrilFridays — Ulrich Janse van Vuuren (@UlrichJvV) April 24, 2020

While all this is going on, Ramaphosa is on a whirlwind tour of sites identified as Covid-19 facilities in the Gauteng province.

These include the quarantine facility at the Nasrec Expo Centre, the Johannesburg Central Food Bank and the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital.

This after he announced on Thursday evening that the lockdown will be eased from the start of May, with five levels set out to guide activities based on the level of risk.

