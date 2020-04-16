16.4.2020 02:00 pm

Santaco ‘utterly disappointed’ by ‘fully loaded’ taxi in Eastern Cape fatal crash

Citizen reporter
Tzaneen Taxi rank, photo for illustrative purposes only. Picture: Letaba Herald.

The organisation sends its condolences to the families of the deceased.

Santaco has expressed its disappointment following reports that the taxi involved in the Eastern Cape crash that killed 15 people “was fully loaded at the time of” the accident.

A minibus taxi collided with a truck on the N2, between Mount Ayliff and Mount Frere in the Eastern Cape, at around 4.30 on Wednesday.

By Wednesday night, the death toll following the accident had risen from 11 to 15.

On Thursday, the council tweeted that it was “utterly disappointed” that the taxi was “fully loaded” at the time of the accident, adding that the taxi left the rank at 70% loading capacity as per the lockdown regulations.

“Driver decided to pick up [commuters] on the road before the accident.

“May their souls rest in peace, heartfelt sympathies to families.”

In response to another user, the council stated that taxi ranks “are strictly managed” to ensure that they comply with Covid-19 regulations.

“Drivers have been warned against overloading. They’ve agreed to help ensure compliance. But also, regulations are clear and strict, we are generally not expecting taxi accidents.”

Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula has expressed his disappointment at allegations that the minibus in the Eastern Cape crash was fully loaded in contravention of lockdown regulations.

The matter has been handed over to law enforcement officials.

The minister’s department said that the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s Crash Investigation Unit will work with the police to determine the cause of the collision and will probe the allegations of the contravention of the lockdown regulations.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

Lock Down

