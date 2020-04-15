Covid-19 15.4.2020 04:44 pm

Mkhwebane tells EFF’s Gardee he can’t submit complaints about ANC on Twitter

The EFF's former general secretary Godrich Gardee speaks to the media outside the Consitutional Court in Johannesburg on 5 September 2017. The court heard the EFF's bid to have President Jacob Zuma impeached. Picture: Yeshiel Panchia

The former EFF secretary-general has alleged the governing party may be using state-funded food parcels to curry favour for itself, but the public protector says this would have to be proven.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has told former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s to formally submit his complaint on her website after he claimed ANC members were “distributing state food parcels to their preferred residents”.

He wrote, with photos of the alleged misbehaviour attached: “Dear Public Protector please consider this as my formal complaint to you as I am on lockdown. Hope you will appreciate the innovations of complaint lodging in the circumstances. The ANC is distributing state food parcels to their preferred residents,” he said.

Mkhwebane responded by pointing out he could still lodge complaints via email, even though the lockdown is in effect: “We do receive complaints through registration2@pprotect.org if these are bought using South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds for social relief of distress”.
She emphasised that her institution did not have jurisdiction over political parties unless government money had been used to pay for the food parcels.

The EFF are no strangers to laying complaints with the public protector, as their deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, famously complained against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan related to the so-called Sars rogue unit, which Mkhwebane then investigated in controversial fashion.

CONTINUE READING: DA wants to know why ANC thinks it’s OK to call Covid-19 screeners ‘cadres’.

