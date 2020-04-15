Mkhwebane tells EFF’s Gardee he can’t submit complaints about ANC on Twitter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has told former EFF secretary-general Godrich Gardee’s to formally submit his complaint on her website after he claimed ANC members were “distributing state food parcels to their preferred residents”.

He wrote, with photos of the alleged misbehaviour attached: “Dear Public Protector please consider this as my formal complaint to you as I am on lockdown. Hope you will appreciate the innovations of complaint lodging in the circumstances. The ANC is distributing state food parcels to their preferred residents,” he said.

Dear @PublicProtector @AdvMkhwebane Plse consider this as my formal complaint to you as I am on #LockDown Hope you will appreciate the innovations of complaint lodging in the circumstances @MYANC is distributing state food parcels to their preferred residents.. pic.twitter.com/nDPwPAp7LC — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) April 15, 2020

Mkhwebane responded by pointing out he could still lodge complaints via email, even though the lockdown is in effect: “ We do receive complaints through registration2@pprotect.org if these are bought using South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) funds for social relief of distress”.

She emphasised that her institution did not have jurisdiction over political parties unless government money had been used to pay for the food parcels.

We do receive complaints through registration2@pprotect.org if these are bought using @OfficialSASSA funds for social relief of distress. Remember we do not have jurisdiction over political parties unless government money was used(abuse of state resources) — Adv Busisiwe Mkhwebane (@AdvBMkhwebane) April 15, 2020 The EFF are no strangers to laying complaints with the public protector, as their deputy leader, Floyd Shivambu, famously complained against Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan related to the so-called Sars rogue unit, which Mkhwebane then investigated in controversial fashion.

