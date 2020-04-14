Mohale is qualified to teach according to the DBE

Newly-wed Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung has been subject to harsh criticism following a snippet of his lesson on adjectives as part of Africa Teen Geeks’ Stem Lockdown Digital School; criticism which led to the hashtag #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers trending but it turns out that Mhlongo-Motaung is actually a registered student teacher.

#mohale

I'm really not OK. I'm still trying to recover from this pic.twitter.com/1g8rwwYQxS — UmsabaUngamazi (@ZuluareLit) April 14, 2020

This is according to a statement issued by the department of basic education in response to the backlash surrounding the Stem Lockdown Digital School book club.

According to the department, the Stem Lockdown Digital School “is not a formal school, in fact, it is not a school”.

“It is an out-school project that was put in place as a temporary activity to urge learners to continue learning at home. It is optional and participation is voluntary.

“Of the 56 teachers involved, 54 are qualified and registered with the South African Council for Educators (SACE). Two are student teachers.”

Mhlongo-Motaung is one of the two aforementioned student teachers who has been tasked with teaching grade 11 English.

According to this Statement #Mohale either have a teaching Qualification or Training in teaching, So South Africans I hope you are ready to be taught by Mohale in the next coming years as a professional Teacher. Congratulations Mohale.#mohale #telkom #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/1CU5bMmfqk — Mfundoyakhe Shezi ???????? (@Mfundoyakhe_S) April 14, 2020

As a Grade 11 teacher I'm asking the @DBE_SA to please remove this. I have sent it to my learners and pointed out the errors. If Mohale is a student teacher he should be monitored by a competent and experienced teacher where such errors would not occur. https://t.co/OLFMfwPnRz — Cynthia Mills (@cynthia_mills91) April 13, 2020

While there are some who have acknowledged the statement, others seem to be ignoring it altogether.

I'm ashamed to call myself a qualified teacher. The #DBE is honestly shaming our profession. Would it have been so wrong to appoint student teachers at least? I'm certain that they would have done a better job. Teaching is not easy! #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers#mohale — ????ZaneleMzolo???? (@IamAriesQueen) April 14, 2020

On a serious note y'all, that #Mohale dude is a Wits student????????? The department of education should hang its head in shame..the quality of education in this country is at bottom of the barrel level. — Ms_Gupta ???????? ❤️???? (@African_Spring) April 14, 2020

DBE also emphasized that they are in no way financially involved with the Stem Lockdown Digital School and its book club.

“There is no financial implication to the department but only advocacy support as the project is fully aligned with the work of the department especially during the Covid-19 lockdown. There was no tender involved.”

Additionally, the department vowed that there was no intention to undermine the teaching profession.

“The practice of using familiar personalities to drive campaign [awareness] is an age-old strategy used to promote worthy causes,” added the department.

Here we go again….. Posted by Elijah Mhlanga on Tuesday, 14 April 2020

READ NEXT: Social media wants DBE to know ‘celebrities are not teachers’

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.