Social media wants DBE to know ‘celebrities are not teachers’

South African celebrities, along with the department of basic education, found themselves at the centre of a media storm over the Easter weekend over reading sessions that were virtually hosted by a number of South African personalities.

The “book club” is one of the many initiatives launched by the department in an effort to keep children learning and working during the global pandemic and subsequent lockdown period aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19.

In an interview with the SABC, department spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explained that the book club forms part of computer science education non-profit organisation Africa Teen Geeks’ on-going STEM Digital School which makes use of the expertise of qualified teachers to deliver their regularly streamed lessons.

The book club, however, is separate from these lessons and caters solely for learners in grades R to 3.

Mhlanga said the department was not involved in the selection process for the influencers and celebrities that were chosen to host some of these reading sessions. Among the personalities and politicians chosen for this initiative were the likes of Dr Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka, Pearl Modiadie, Mohale Mhlongo-Motaung, Somizi Mhlongo-Motaung, Penny Lebyane, and Tumi Sole.

This after an outcry from the public using the hashtag #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers.

He went on to emphasise that the celebrities were merely reading to learners and not actually teaching despite the session delivered by Mohale taking the form of a lesson.

Bathong Mohale im sitting???? THIS IS A JOKE!! And their excuse is that celebrities are doing it for free well, i know so many teachers who love teaching and Not being paid wont be a problem. GIVE REAL TEACHERS A PLATFORM!!

pic.twitter.com/KpBW9Gsoi1#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers — Dr Chauke ???? (@_BlackZA) April 13, 2020

A clip from a separate lesson delivered by the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlosi as part of the party’s “political school” was also included in the furore even though the lesson was not part of the Stem Digitial School.

I love how Ndlozi said 2/20=10 and then went on to say the common denominator is 10 with his whole chest????. Look at your celebrities #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/SPMPuK0rne — Rakgadi (@Rebecca_Made) April 14, 2020

Influencers like Tumi Sole also went on the defensive, claiming that “this isn’t a paying gig but rather volunteering” and that “this is a book club and not teaching as defined and required by the authorities”.

6. Again, this isn’t a paying gig but rather a BOOK CLUB. 7. I’m happy to take your questions insofar as they relate to me @Phislash — Tumi Sole (@tumisole) April 13, 2020

However, the Citizen has it on good authority that some parties were paid for their time spent during the so-called reading sessions and that this was not in fact conducted on a volunteer basis for some.

According to Mhlanga, there has been a silver lining to this storm cloud as it has reportedly brought awareness to the initiative. As a result, he says both the department and Africa Teen Geeks have been inundated with calls from people who would like to lend their skills and time to the Stem Digital School.

The Department of Basic Education never consulted with SADTU about plans to hire celebrities to teach. We totally reject any plan that seeks to undermine the teaching profession #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers @TimesLIVE @DBE_SA @SADTUKZN @POWER987News — SADTU National. (@SadtuNational) April 13, 2020

This is an insult to all the qualified teachers in our country ????#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers — ThatGuyYouDontKnowYet????????‍♂️ (@Sfiso_O2) April 14, 2020

We are not celebrities but we are young teachers who are willing to serve #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/ffg6miEA1Z — Beauty Baloyi (@shontelle_bee) April 14, 2020

I have been teaching English for 17 years in FET producing excellent results,and my governmentshow faith on celebrities … ????????‍♂️#CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/GG5IclzoX0 — mkhusol …♥️???????????????? (@Prinsoso3) April 13, 2020

Please respect my profession I am a qualified experienced physical science and mathematics teacher Grade 8-12. I hold BSc Chemistry and PGCE #CelebritiesAreNotTeachers pic.twitter.com/lMUqBtK2oN — Khutjo Manyashi (@Salomemanyashi) April 13, 2020

Speaking to the Citizen, Mhlanga confirmed that the department would be issuing an official statement on the matter later today.

