SABC warns that tweet about alcohol being sold from Monday is fake

Charles Cilliers
The faked SABC headline about alcohol. Picture: Twitter

The country’s booze drinkers were momentarily cheered by a photoshopped image on Sunday that has no basis in fact.

A poorly photoshopped apparent screenshot of what looks like an SABC headline announcing that alcohol will once again be on sale from 13 April is fake, the public broadcaster announced on Sunday night.

South Africans have been advised against sharing any fake news related to the Covid-19 pandemic, since they could be jailed or fined for it.

The tweet suggests that Police Minister Bheki Cele was somehow announcing a relaxation of the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown – despite the fact that the minister was recently extolling the virtues of the booze ban and wishing that it could continue even beyond the lockdown.

Although the photo of the TV looks half convincing, closer analysis makes it clear it is a manipulated image and text.

The original tweet has been deleted.

The SABC said on its live 24-hour television channel on DStv on Sunday evening that the tweet was fake and should not be either shared or believed.

The alcohol industry has been calling for a relaxation of the ban. The Gauteng Liquor Forum has threatened to head to court if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not lift the ban by Tuesday.

