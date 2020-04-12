SABC warns that tweet about alcohol being sold from Monday is fake

A poorly photoshopped apparent screenshot of what looks like an SABC headline announcing that alcohol will once again be on sale from 13 April is fake, the public broadcaster announced on Sunday night.

South Africans have been advised against sharing any fake news related to the Covid-19 pandemic, since they could be jailed or fined for it.

That individual that was spreading face news that Bheki Cele will allow alcohol to be sold must face the law..That fake news reporting was unnecessary — Diketso (@Queridodk) April 12, 2020

The tweet suggests that Police Minister Bheki Cele was somehow announcing a relaxation of the restrictions on the sale of alcohol during the lockdown – despite the fact that the minister was recently extolling the virtues of the booze ban and wishing that it could continue even beyond the lockdown.

Although the photo of the TV looks half convincing, closer analysis makes it clear it is a manipulated image and text.

The original tweet has been deleted.

The SABC said on its live 24-hour television channel on DStv on Sunday evening that the tweet was fake and should not be either shared or believed.

The alcohol industry has been calling for a relaxation of the ban. The Gauteng Liquor Forum has threatened to head to court if President Cyril Ramaphosa does not lift the ban by Tuesday.

So glad that was fake news because it would be hectic. What is not fake news though is the Gauteng Liquor Forum wanting to approach the ConCourt over the ban of alcohol…. Yazi smh pic.twitter.com/tB2upWmbx8 — SisandaCj_ (@SisandaCj_) April 12, 2020

