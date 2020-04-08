Pic of Masina at Manana’s house emerges, mayor says it was before lockdown

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has been defending himself against accusations that he has also broken the lockdown regulations.

Former deputy minister of higher education and training Mduduzi Manana may have opened a can of worms after sharing pictures of Communications Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and others having a meal at his house.

Manana told the country she had actually been at his home in her official capacity, and was therefore supposedly not in breach of lockdown rules.

He said she came to his home to pick up gloves, hand sanitiser and masks for students in Fourways who had been working on “Digital Services” in the fight against Covid-19. Manana said he had stock of such personal protective equipment at his home because of the work of the Mduduzi Manana Foundation.

The explanation did not work as Ndabeni-Abrahams has since been placed on special leave.

Social media users again dug through Manana’s Instagram profile and found more pictures of him with friends.

In another picture circulating on social media, Masina and former home affairs minister Malusi Gigaba can be seen at Manana’s house.

“Staying home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus means spending time with family and friends. I can’t be ever grateful to be visited by friends and family while continuing to observe all public health guidelines,” he said.

While the circulating picture only shows the two, Masina also spoke of Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and ANC Ekurhuleni regional secretary Thembinkosi ‘TK’ Nciza.

The get-together took place before the lockdown, he said.

“I know you guys are bored under lockdown, but don’t use my name to entertain yourselves! The last time I visited Mdu Manana was on 21 March 2020, before the nation-wide lockdown was enforced. I was there with Malusi Gigaba, Fikile Mbalula and TK Nciza and our kids.

“Lockdown announced on the 23rd and effective at 11.59pm on the 26th of March, that’s the difference,” Masina said.

Responding to social media users who asked if Manana’s house was the new Saxonwold, Masina jokingly said there was no curry there.

“Call him after the lockdown, he is the great host, that I can tell you. Call it what you like but it’s normal we visit each other all the time.”

The pictures have since been removed.

