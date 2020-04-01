WATCH: Soldier shooting dog during patrol divides opinion

Social media users have been divided by footage of an apparent soldier shooting a dog while on patrol during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The footage shows two officers making their rounds in a flat-riddled area. The person who has shared the video refers to the dog as Bonzo after appealing for SANDF members to practice a little restraint.

Although the location is yet to be confirmed, the footage shows the soldiers patrolling the area before one of the soldiers is startled by a barking dog.

Seconds later, a gunshot is heard.

Rest In Peace Bonzo ???? perhaps the SANDF presence in the southern suburbs should be less hostile. #covid19 #LOCKDOWNSA #pandemia #SANDF pic.twitter.com/Nzuou38V7c — Jade Macauley (@JaayyDaayy) March 31, 2020

The footage showing the dog has many on Twitter weighing in on the issue.

Some on social media have asked why the dog was loose on the street, while others have criticised the officer for being trigger happy.

The footage emerges amid criticism directed at law enforcement for being heavy-handed when enforcing lockdown regulations.

Numerous videos have surfaced on social media showing some officers assaulting civilians, while others show officers forcing members of the public to perform rigorous tasks such as pushups and jump-squats.

Police Minister Bheki Cele has urged law enforcement to show empathy and restraint while stressing that law enforcement was also faced with a heavy task on their shoulders.

He pleaded with communities to continue respecting officers.

The dog should not be in the streets in the first place — sello matloga???????? (@SelloMatloga) April 1, 2020

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.