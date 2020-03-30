White privilege? South Africans divided over families braaiing on the street

In the midst of outrage over South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and police members allegedly violently enforcing lockdown regulations in black communities, another video has surfaced showing white people having braais outside their yards with no visible police in sight.

The incident reportedly took at Heather Park in George, Western Cape.

In the video, four different families can be seen hosting braais just outside their homes as they chat and take videos of each other.

The video has divided opinion among social media users, with some questioning whether police are only enforcing lockdown regulations in black townships.

Said Amos Ngoepe on Twitter: “Sorry but I struggle to see a problem in this … Four families, maintaining social distance having a barbecue. I can’t condemn it just because the are white. They are at their homes, not walking or endangering anybody else.”

Kobus Meyer said: “This is an example of systemic racism. Generational wealth accumulation & apartheid spatial planning makes this seem ‘innocent’ in isolation. But contrast that with security force reactions in ‘townships’.”

The SANDF has been trending on social media, with people criticising its alleged methods of enforcing the lockdown regulations.

The DA called for an investigation into their actions.

DA shadow minister of defence and military veterans Kobus Marais has said: “I also engaged the acting Chief of the Army, Major General M.J. De Goede, who confirmed that the matter had been registered for investigation. We trust that this investigation will be transparent and that the SANDF and SAPS members involved will be held fully accountable for their deplorable behaviour.

“While we agree that those who do not comply with the lockdown regulations should face the consequences for their actions, in accordance to the lockdown regulations, we condemn any act which seeks to humiliate and degrade citizens. The DA has written to the Minister of Defence, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, in this regard.”

