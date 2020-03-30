Durban woman apologises to Indian community after her racist rant goes viral

A Durban woman who was caught on camera repeatedly using a known racial slur against another motorist following an incident of road rage has taken to Facebook to apologise for her actions.

In the video, which was reportedly filmed at the Tollgate Bridge intersection in the Berea area, Cathie Geldenhuys can be seen screaming at an unidentified motorist filming her tirade.

“Is that a video?” ask Geldenhuys before adding: “Ah I love it, will you put it on Facebook?”

“Please do, what was your f***ing problem?… Oh f*** off you little c***ie bastard,” she said before using the racial slur three more times for good measure.

The video has since been shared tens of thousands of times and reported on by Durban-based publications who added that she has been suspended from work as a result of the video going public.

#NEWS: Durban woman Cathie Geldenhuys who was caught on video using derogatory terms towards a fellow driver has… Posted by IndianSpice on Sunday, 29 March 2020

Geldenhuys allegedly took to Facebook at some point to share her apology. Her Facebook profile seems to have been deactivated since the post was published.

“I would like to publicly apologise for my inexcusable behaviour a week ago,” she wrote, before accusing the man she insulted of trying to run her off the road.

She claimed to have been terrified and upset and in an emotional and panicked state which she then said caused her to use words she did not normally use.

Geldenhuys said she felt “ashamed and really sorry”.

The Mercury reports that Rivaaj Ramdas, a community activist who shared the video on Facebook, said the apology was not received well by the community.

Ramdas labelled the comments as hurtful and offensive and recalled how the word was used to discriminate against Indians during the apartheid era.

He said the “C-word” had much the same meaning as the “K-word”.

“The apology is half-baked and I don’t think she realised the damage she caused. The apology was posted just because the video was trending, not because she is being sorry and sincere,” Ramdas told the publication.

Indian Spice reports that a case may have been opened against Geldenhuys.

“We are awaiting a response from the South African Police Service to respond to queries in relation to this matter.”

Neither Geldenhuys nor her family could be reached for comment.

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.