The virus is the enemy, not civilians, says Maimane amid calls for action against ‘lawless’ officers

Former DA leader Mmusi Maimane has become the latest prominent figure to call for calm amid videos surfacing of law enforcement allegedly acting without regard for the law.

Maimane took to Twitter on Monday to call for restraint after videos emerged showing law enforcement allegedly forcing citizens found outside their homes during the nationwide lockdown to do pushups and jump-squats.

In a tweet tagging Cyril Ramaphosa, Maimane pleaded for the need to use minimum force against civilians.

“Civilians who are cooperating with law enforcement, who are not posing a physical threat to anyone, who are not resisting arrest, should not be assaulted.

“The civilians are not the enemy. The virus is the enemy. This is not right. Let’s respect civilian rights and have all security officers observe the law.”

Bafethu @CyrilRamaphosa , @RonaldLamola @SAPoliceService the civilians are not the enemy. The virus is the enemy. This is not right. Let’s respect civilian rights and have all security officers observe the law. pic.twitter.com/fyBdwTmLqF — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 30, 2020

Maimane’s call for calm comes after the DA’s call for the military Ombudsman to investigate cases of police misconduct.

In a statement, DA MP Kobus Marais said the party condemned the videos showing South African National Defence Force (SANDF) members forcing civilians to do squats and push-ups.

“There are also videos emerging of SANDF members physically abusing people who allegedly did not abide by the regulations. This behaviour is disgusting and the DA condemns it in the strongest terms.”

The party has written to the military Ombudsman to request an independent investigation into the series of videos, which finger SANDF soldiers and police in actions which “are a gross violation of the military’s mandate and of the Bill of Rights”.

The party also confirmed that the videos have been registered for investigation.

“We trust that this investigation will be transparent and that the SANDF and SAPS members involved will be held fully accountable for their deplorable behaviour.

“While we agree that those who do not comply with the lockdown regulations should face the consequences for their actions, in accordance to the lockdown regulations, we condemn any act which seeks to humiliate and degrade citizens.”

