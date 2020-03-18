18.3.2020 03:28 pm

Masechaba Ndlovu apologises for coronavirus death toll tweet

Kaunda Selisho
Masechaba Ndlovu apologises for coronavirus death toll tweet

Masechaba left listeners unimpressed after she questioned Anatii, who appeared on her Metro FM drive time show about having some sort of calling and his weight.

Ndlovu made the mistake while live-tweeting through a radio interview the minister had to clarify how the gathering restrictions of 100 people per event will be enforced.

Media personality turned spokesperson to minister Nathi Mthethwa, Masechaba Ndlovu has had to issue an apology after mistakenly tweeting that South African people are dying from coronavirus.

“The message is unambiguous. People must listen to what the president has said. There is no ‘if’ or ‘maybe,’ people are dying. The death toll was at 64 yesterday, we now stand at 116. – Minister @NathiMthethwaSA #OneMessageManyVoices” tweeted Ndlovu.

masechaba ndlovu corona tweet

Image: Screenshot

Twitter users wasted no time making fun of her.

A few people came to her defence.

Following the furore, Ndlovu issued an apology for giving everyone a fright.

Ndlovu made the mistake while live-tweeting through a radio interview the minister had on SAFM with Sakina Kamwendo to clarify how the gathering restrictions of 100 people per event would be enforced, especially for upcoming funerals and weddings from this weekend onwards.

READ NEXT: Permission to marry or bury, public facilities closed: Big Covid-19 changes in Gauteng

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Idris Elba rubbishes ‘stupid’ coronavirus conspiracy theories, says black people can get coronavirus 18.3.2020
Msunduzi municipality announces response plan to Covid-19 18.3.2020
DA urges Mkhize for consistent reporting on Covid-19 cases 18.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 This is how much a Covid-19 test costs in SA and how it works

Covid-19 Malema warns private hospitals: Cooperate or face being nationalised

Covid-19 Total Covid-19 infections in SA jump to 116 overnight

Covid-19 ZCC postpones Moria pilgrimage as other mega churches cancel Easter services

Politics DA adds Covid-19 to its list of reasons for wanting to stay in charge of Tshwane


today in print

Read Today's edition