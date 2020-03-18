Masechaba Ndlovu apologises for coronavirus death toll tweet

Media personality turned spokesperson to minister Nathi Mthethwa, Masechaba Ndlovu has had to issue an apology after mistakenly tweeting that South African people are dying from coronavirus.

“The message is unambiguous. People must listen to what the president has said. There is no ‘if’ or ‘maybe,’ people are dying. The death toll was at 64 yesterday, we now stand at 116. – Minister @NathiMthethwaSA #OneMessageManyVoices” tweeted Ndlovu.

Twitter users wasted no time making fun of her.

Masechaba Ndlovu is already at work!Nathi Mthethwa must be proud! The message is unambiguous! #COVID19SouthAfrica #CoronaVirusSA pic.twitter.com/aaj78IyrcW — ActorVist (@mashoodoZ) March 18, 2020

Not even 2 weeks in the Job Masechaba is already sending condolences pic.twitter.com/Of4XmwFUb3 — K U L A N I (@kulanicool) March 18, 2020

Honestly, these are grounds for immediate suspension. There is absolutely no reason for you to be tweeting so recklessly when people are already scared. Who sent you? Aren’t you spokesperson for arts and culture? Who, at DOH, sent you Masechaba? https://t.co/uVShdq7WxL — ❤ (@M_sankie) March 18, 2020

Masechaba counting the death toll… pic.twitter.com/lM5E3VyZ7o — Sithethelele (@Sithethelele_4) March 18, 2020

Let's not forget that Masechaba Ndlovu is working with minister of condolences Nathi Mthethwa. So Masechaba probably just wanted to send condolences as well ???? ???? ???? ???? ???? pic.twitter.com/iEbmsG4eJJ — Hayi suxoka???? (@aphelelejody) March 18, 2020

A few people came to her defence.

You guys make mistakes at work too especially at your new jobs….Masechaba made a mistake too, she's human. We move. — T (@Themb1) March 18, 2020

Give Masechaba Ndlovu a chance ,we all make mistakes. — Patrick Sindane (@sindane3) March 18, 2020

Masechaba made a mistake, like we all do. She recognized that and apologized. Move on. — Zizi (@Bathandwa95) March 18, 2020

Following the furore, Ndlovu issued an apology for giving everyone a fright.

To clarify, "the number of people infected with #CoronaVirusSA now stands at 116". Thank you Twitter family. Let's continue to take the necessary measures to curb the spread of this Virus. My apologies for giving you a fright. — Masechaba Ndlovu (@MasechabaNdlovu) March 18, 2020

Ndlovu made the mistake while live-tweeting through a radio interview the minister had on SAFM with Sakina Kamwendo to clarify how the gathering restrictions of 100 people per event would be enforced, especially for upcoming funerals and weddings from this weekend onwards.

READ NEXT: Permission to marry or bury, public facilities closed: Big Covid-19 changes in Gauteng

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.