17.3.2020 03:44 pm

Power FM blasted for ‘insensitive’ coronavirus reporting

Citizen reporter
Power FM blasted for ‘insensitive’ coronavirus reporting

Power FM 98.7 | Image: power987.co.za

The station has been in hot water all morning for what many on social media deem as ‘racially insensitive’ and ‘privileged’ reporting. 

As panic around the coronavirus outbreak mounts and South Africans adopt new ways of living in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, various publications have been at the frontlines trying to document what this looks like.

The news arm of local radio station Power FM is one such publication and they have been in hot water all morning for what many on social media deem as “racially insensitive” and “privileged” reporting.

While the account has been reporting from various locations around the province all morning, the offending tweet is one that painted commuters at the Bree Street Taxi Rank as “indifferent about taking precautionary measures”.

“It’s business as usual at the Bree Taxi Rank, where a litany of commuters flock daily. People seem to be indifferent about taking precautionary measures against #Coronavirussouthafrica,” tweeted @Power987News.

Various users immediately questioned the station’s framing in a number of tweets.

power fm tweets

power fm tweets

When asked for comment in response to the backlash, a Power FM employee/representative simply referred the Citizen back to their online report titled “Coronavirus: taxi operators, commuters worried but say they have no choice“.

The report was compiled after Power News reporter Robinson Nqola went to the Bree Taxi Rank in Johannesburg to speak to commuters and taxi operators who said although they were deeply worried about getting infected by the coronavirus, it would be far too economically risky for them to stay at home and avoid social interaction.

Many of them who are breadwinners say if they had an option to work from home they would but their working environments require them to be physically present at work.

READ NEXT: Workers need permission to be absent from work

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Can your company be held liable for breaching a contract because of Covid-19? 17.3.2020
Pray in groups of no more than 70 twice a week for the sake of SA – Mogoeng 17.3.2020
Pick n Pay implements special pensioners’ shopping hour 17.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World China reports just one new domestic virus case, but 20 more imported

Business News Business calls for money to be redirected from SAA and other SOEs to fight Covid-19

Investigation How the Lottery funded an R8.5 million Facebook page

Business Covid-19 crash: R2.3 trillion already wiped out on SA stock market

Education School closures from Wednesday due to Covid-19: Everything you need to know


today in print

Read Today's edition