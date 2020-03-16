American singer Keri Hilson dragged for theory on why Covid-19 not prevalent in Africa

American singer Keri Hilson has been dragged on social media after sharing her theory on why she thinks the coronavirus is not as prevalent as it is in western countries. The singer has been sharing tips on how people can take care of themselves in these difficult times, but on Monday morning, the singer seemed to have thought she finally found the cause of this virus that has shaken the world – 5G.

She said: “People have been trying to warn us about 5G for years. Petitions, organisations, studies… what we’re going through is the effects of radiation. 5G launched in China. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached and go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!!”

People have been trying to warn us about 5G for YEARS. Petitions, organizations, studies…what we’re going thru is the affects of radiation. 5G launched in CHINA. Nov 1, 2019. People dropped dead. See attached & go to my IG stories for more. TURN OFF 5G by disabling LTE!!! pic.twitter.com/wzLH8cXStZ — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

More on last tweet… (READ IT)! pic.twitter.com/wX85CX2ItI — Keri Hilson (@KeriHilson) March 16, 2020

“And to be clear, I’m saying there have been lots of studies and experiments that point to the possibility that the dangerous levels of electromagnetic radiation (5G) could be causing the contagious virus. Why do you think the virus is not happening in Africa like that? Not a 5G region. There may be a few bases there, but not as prevalent as other countries. It has nothing to do w/ melanin (for those theories),” she added.

These were some of the reactions:

me wondering why Keri Hilson is trending and then figuring it out pic.twitter.com/uTEjlLxY10 — judy (@ycjuday) March 16, 2020

Keri Hilson. Please. We got too much goin on rn… pic.twitter.com/1PSy8zNWZQ — Nicole Bad & Blerdy (@alamanecer) March 16, 2020

I saw Keri Hilson fine ass trending and thought something happened to her. Turns out she just stupid. pic.twitter.com/k4OfchUtgT — hello.exe (@ThatCADguy) March 16, 2020

According to The Conversation, the current Covid-19 outbreak is driven by a novel coronavirus (SARS CoV-2) that is spreading between people. The first human infections were reported at the end of December 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province in China when a cluster of 41 pneumonia cases was identified. Deeper analysis showed that it was a novel coronavirus.

A third – 66% of the cases – had direct exposure to the Huanan Seafood market. Fish, shellfish, wildlife, snakes, birds and several different types of meat and carcasses were sold at this market. The market was closed immediately and has not reopened since.

Information that gave the first clues was released in mid-January 2020 when the full viral genomic sequence of the new coronavirus from a patient sample was published. It showed a new coronavirus – SARS-CoV2 – belonging to the same group as the severe acute respiratory syndrome-related coronavirus (SARS-CoV) which caused the 2003 SARS outbreak.

But the new virus differed significantly, raising questions about its origin. The strongest speculation has been that the virus is somehow linked to the market, given two-thirds of the first batch of people infected had had ties with it. But even this hasn’t been proved yet. And subsequent investigations indicate that the first patient – who started experiencing symptoms as early as 1 December 2019 – had no reported link to the market, or the other patients.

Several questions remain. Most importantly, there’s no clear data on what the source was. But tracking down the origin of the illness is important because it’s essential to know who or what infected “patient zero”. Understanding the specific circumstances, including human behaviour and activities, that led to this pandemic may provide clues about risk factors for future outbreaks.

(Additional reporting, The Conversation)

