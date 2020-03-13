13.3.2020 03:42 pm

Corona craze sweeps the global music and dance scene

Kaunda Selisho
Vietnamese Tik Tok user @im.quangdang doing a corona-inspired dance challenge with a friend | Image: Tik Tok (screenshot)

Videos are springing up all over the internet depicting songs and dances inspired by the novel coronavirus.

As the number of cases os people currently living with coronavirus climbs, it has become arguably the number one thing on people’s minds.

Corona seems so top-of-mind, in fact, that it has resulted in a number of songs and dance trends.

The first being a dance trend seen in a video showing a young group of South Africans out at a drinking establishment doing the ‘corona’. In the video, the South Africans are seen raising their hands to their mouths before removing them again while rhythmically chanting ‘corona’ to the beat of the song playing.

The second is an original song by the highly popular Ndlovu Youth Choir promoting the proper protocol related to dealing with corona. Their song includes lyrics like “wash your hands”, “don’t spread rumours”, “keep your hands away from your face”, and “don’t panic”.

The third is from beyond the borders of South Africa. It is a song used in a public information video commissioned by the Vietnamese department of health and it bears a tune which is eerily similar to DJ Khaled’s smash hit Jealous featuring Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Big Sean. The video is about how to limit the spread of corona by practising proper hygiene.

The song reportedly became so popular in the region that it sparked a TikTok dance challenge.

@im.quangdangCùng nâng cao và bảo vệ sức khỏe bằng cách lan tỏa ##vudieuruatay Bạn sẵn sàng tham gia cùng Đăng chứ? ???? ##quangdang ##tiktokvietnam♬ Ghen Cô Vy (Vũ Điệu Rửa Tay) – Khắc Hưng, MIN, ERIK

Another did a dance challenge to document his getting tested. In fact, there are a number of dance-based corona videos being produced by TikTok users all over the globe on a daily basis.

Bringing it back home, Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize on Friday confirmed that South Africa now has 24 cases of Covid-19.

Mkhize said that six additional cases have been confirmed, changing Thursday’s revised-down total of 16.

Gauteng now has four confirmed cases – a 39-year-old female who travelled to Switzerland and Austria, a 50-year-old man who travelled to Austria, a 21-year-old female who travelled to Italy, and a 57-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland.

KwaZulu-Natal has two confirmed cases – a 79-year-old male who travelled to Greece and Italy, and a 52-year-old man who travelled to Switzerland.

In the Western Cape, two cases have been confirmed – a 50-year-old male who travelled to Switzerland and Austria and a 46-year-old male who travelled to Italy.

He added that the National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) and the National Health Laboratory Service (NHLS) are currently verifying the information and results. A formal announcement is expected to be made soon.

Anyone who came into contact with the patients are currently being traced and informed.

