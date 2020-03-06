Politics 6.3.2020 12:14 pm

Mbalula critcises Ekurhuleni mayor for ‘Gupta curry’ comment

Molefe Seeletsa
Mbalula critcises Ekurhuleni mayor for ‘Gupta curry’ comment

Former Sports Minister, Fikile Mbalula briefs media regarding transformation in Rugby at SASCOC house, 5 November 2015. Picture: Neil McCartney

The mayor was answering Tabane’s question about his speech during the military veterans’ elective conference in 2017.

Fikile Mbalula criticised Mzwandile Masina this week after the Ekurhuleni mayor claimed “he did not have curry with the Guptas like others” during an interview on Newzroom Afrika’s FrankTalk show with JJ Tabane.

Mbalula was replying to a tweet, where a user claimed Masina was lying during the interview.

“We can’t see Khutso, what are you saying?” Mbalula replied.

The user further explained to Mbalula about Masina’s curry comment, prompting a vulgar response from the Minister of Transport.

“W**yela! He want [sic] to rise in leadership at the expense of others,” Mbalula said.

Masina was answering Tabane’s question about his speech during the uMkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans’ Association’s Boksburg’s elective conference in 2017.

He had asked then president Jacob Zuma to “let the Guptas give the ANC the space to conduct the revolution”.

The mayor said he addressed Zuma during his speech as it was becoming difficult to politically defend the then president because of his dealings with the Guptas.

He added that he didn’t know the Guptas personally, further explaining the reason why he wouldn’t go to the Zondo commission and claim he had “curry with them like others”.

“I don’t know his [Zuma’s] business with the Guptas personally, and I am not involved. I have never met the Guptas anywhere and I will never go to the Zondo commission saying when they called me I ate curry.

“I never ate any curry like others who ate curry,” Masina told Tabane.

Masina further commented on the Zondo commission into state capture, saying that it was a waste of time, money and other resources.

“I don’t believe the commission is relevant and this is my personal view. I don’t think it [the commission] will help us to solve the complexities of what would have happened.

“How do you prosecute criminals? That commission is not going to help us. We are actually wasting money,” he said.

He criticised former director-general of the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) Themba Maseko about his involvement.

“You have people who are lying [during the commission] like Themba. For Themba Maseko to have taken money or attempted to take the money to the Guptas is his business and he must answer for it [during the commssion].

The mayor also spoke about the technology university that President Cyril Ramaphosa approved during the state of the nation address (Sona) last month.

Masina had been championing the building of a higher learning institution in the Ekurhuleni metropolitan area since assuming his position in 2016.

READ: Envisaged Ekurhuleni science university to equip students to develop economy – ANC

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Massive R1.4bn boost to get Cape Town central train line back on track 5.3.2020
Ekurhuleni mayor alleges a PI is looking for dirt on him ahead of ANC’s July NGC 5.3.2020
Transport Ministry issues correction on Centane bus tragedy death toll 4.3.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Health Government denies it can’t find anyone willing to fly to China to evacuate SA citizens

Crime How the criminalising of sex work saw 101 women being murdered last year

Health Basic advice from the WHO on how to protect yourself from Covid-19

Government Dealing with the elephant in the room that is Eskom

Politics The four big things Herman Mashaba says his new party will focus on


today in print

Read Today's edition