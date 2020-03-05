Ekurhuleni mayor alleges a PI is looking for dirt on him ahead of ANC’s July NGC

Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina has claimed that a private investigator was hired to dig up “dirt” on him before African National Congress’ (ANC) national general council (NGC) in July.

The mayor said on his Twitter account that a “private investigator” named Sakhile “Biggie” Thusi was following him and the people close to him.

“This chap is the private investigator following me and the people close to me. His mission is to unleash dirt on me before the NGC. His name is Sakhile ‘Biggie’ Thusi,” he said.

The mayor further sent allegedly threats to Thusi claiming he would “crush” him as he didn’t know that he wasn’t dealing with a “small boy”.

Masina added he had “alerted the leadership”.

The mayor emphasized that no dirt would be found, because he had nothing to hide, further adding that ANC’s political leaders’ names could not be used for anarchy.

“I have nothing to hide, we can’t have the names of our senior leaders being used for anarchy.

“Come straight to me, chief and stop using our leader’s name. Be rest, assured I can handle you, Biggie,” he said.

