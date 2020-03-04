Zindzi Mandela explains her ‘pure, unconditional love’ for Malema on his birthday

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema celebrated his 39th birthday yesterday and social media users, including politicians, showered him with messages.

Ambassador to Denmark Zindzi Mandela, the daughter of former struggle stalwarts Nelson Mandela and Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, found herself explaining why she has, without fail, celebrated Malema, saying what she and the EFF leader have is beyond politics.

Mandela said she celebrated Malema because of his love for her mother. Malema had loved Madikizela-Mandela, and he even questioned her father on why he could not forgive her mother, when he could forgive FW De Klerk, who was under fire recently for claiming apartheid was not a crime against humanity.

“… even when @MYANC abandoned her for example during the Saambou trial when the comrades she was trying to assist testified against her. CIC challenged my Pops and asked how he could forgive #DeKlerk and not Mama. This is but one of many stories of the trials and tribulations we endured together. It’s very rich when these 2000 revolutionaries dare to question our relationship when their fathers literally entertained ja baasism.

“When one states historical facts, you are accused of betrayal and your own political pedigree is called into question. Whatever happened to introspection and learning from our mistakes? Should we really alter the narrative for popularity? In the same manner that I stood with Mama through thick and thin at the expense of my popularity because it was the right thing to do. Principles maqabane!”

Zindzi Mandela had previously rubbished claims she wanted to join the EFF after a picture of her, Dali Mpofu and her sister Zenani sparked speculation on social media. The two were wearing EFF caps.

Mpofu wrote at the time: “I was invited to do a door-to-door visit somewhere in Orlando West… April is going to be a rather difficult month but these two voters are.. almost in the bag? Watch this space!”

Malema defended the picture and urged people not to make a big deal out of “family members” having a private moment and taking pictures while at it. Though the Mandela sisters were seen wearing EFF caps, Malema said even that was not enough to make conclusions on whether they had ditched the ANC.

The EFF leader said though they hadn’t tried to persuade the Mandela sisters to join the red berets, Zenani had always wanted to have a conversation about the EFF with him.

He told EWN:“We haven’t tried [to persuade them to join the party], we’ve had a discussion with Mam Zenani and she has always said to us we must find time to come and explain to her why the EFF, and we haven’t found that moment but when the time is right we’ll go and have that conversation.”

Following Mpofu’s visit, Mandela found herself again having to explain her relationship with the red berets.

“Stop flirting with [the EFF]. [You] are undoing the Mandela legacy. Rather try charity and volunteering at NPOs,” said a Twitter user.

I don't flirt with @EFFSouthAfrica I have deep, pure unconditional love and respect for @Julius_S_Malema and that won't stop. Mandela Legacy? Are you talking about both my parents who loved and respected CIC? https://t.co/iMTdUJCb5V — Zindzi Mandela (@ZindziMandela) June 12, 2019

“I don’t flirt with [the EFF]. I have deep, pure unconditional love and respect for [Julius Malema] and that won’t stop. Mandela Legacy? Are you talking about both my parents who loved and respected CIC [commander-in-chief]?” was her response.

