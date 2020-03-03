3.3.2020 11:50 am

R50m Pagani Huayra causes a stir on social media after being delivered at OR Tambo

Citizen reporter
Picture: Supplied

The car has been limited to 40 units at a reported €3-million (about R50 million).

South Africans have gone wild on social media after a brand new Pagan Huayra Roadster BC was spotted at the OR Tambo International Airport on Monday.

According to its founder and chief designer, Horacio Pagani, this road machine is an intuitive and easy-to-drive vehicle you can master after just a few kilos and in which you can enjoy a full open-top experience without affecting the performance.

“From the aerodynamics to its exterior and interior design, and right down to its tiniest part, Roadster BC’s chemistry and combination of advanced composite materials are unprecedented. Also, the elements that escape the eye of the expert have been optimised to offer genuine emotions and reach new horizons on multiple fronts. Like in a sophisticated watch, every single component of the Roadster BC is a concentration of Pagani Automobili’s ultimate design, technology and engineering expertise encapsulated in just 1,250 kg.”

The Huayra’s revision comes with new aerodynamics made up of a redesigned splitter and all-new body, wider fender vents, a fixed rear wing and tweaked suspension to generate up to 500 kg of downforce at 280 km/h.

Also read: Next Pagani will come as an EV or with a V12

Equipped with a six-outlet, titanium exhaust system, the Roadster BC rides on 14-spoke, forged APP alloy wheels measuring 20-inches at the front and 21-inches at the rear, wrapped in bespoke Pirelli PZero Trofeo R tyres said to have generated a lateral acceleration of up to 2.2g during testing.

The car turned a few petrol heads after it was spotted being offloaded from the plane.

It was later spotted at the Daytona Motors at Melrose Arch.

 

Simply breathtaking. Pagani Huarya BC Roadster in all her glory #paganihuayra #pagani_za #paganiautomobili #paganiregistry

(Compiled by Vhahangwele Nemakonde. Additional reporting, Charl Bosch)

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


