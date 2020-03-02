Viral TikTok video on abortion sparks outrage

The latest in a series of TikTok abortion videos to go viral has renewed outrage amongst anti-choice proponents.

Countless Americans have taken to Twitter to share their dismay at the message they believe the video is propagating.

The video was originally posted by a TikTok user from America called @cpcake2 and is labelled “Abortion time! TAKE 2”. It was later shared on Twitter and viewed hundreds of thousands of times.

The video shows someone named Ashley, who is presumably the friend of the account owner looking in a mirror while the person filming holds a positive pregnancy test within the frame of the video.

“How do you feel Ashley?” she asks while Bruno Mars’ It Will Rain plays in the background.

On a different day, Ashley shows off her visibly swollen belly before the video cuts to the pair parked in a car outside a Planned Parenthood clinic.

Planned Parenthood is an American nonprofit organisation that provides reproductive health care in the United States and globally.

The video then cuts to a sad-looking couple with the words “there’s two abortion moods” tagged to the clip while Jeremy Zucker’s Scared plays with the lyrics “don’t be scared, I’m right here”. It then cuts to Ashley fist-pumping in her seat.

Thereafter we see her on a medical table with her feet in the stir-ups while her fetus is shown on a sonar screen next to the bed and the clip ends.

The person who originally shared the video on Twitter was forced to take it down after a campaign to file countless reports against her. She explained that the person who originally posted it also had the video forcibly taken down by TikTok.

Twitter just locked my account until I removed the TikTok video of the girl joking & filming her abortion at @PPFA. After your RTs & outcry, TikTok removed the girl’s account. Let’s pray for her & work to end the “pro-choice” brainwashing that dehumanizes & kills helpless babies. — Lila Rose (@LilaGraceRose) February 28, 2020

Twitter users are now divided across pro and anti-choice lines as well as age lines.

make fun of tik tok all you want but the young people are unparalleled with the shame-free abortion content — madelynn (@maddiebov) February 29, 2020

i just watched a grown ass women sob in a tik tok duet of a teenager getting an abortion because she has been infertile for 10 years ok boomer — anna (@annakthome) February 27, 2020

I don’t care if someone decides to get an abortion, that’s their business and no ones else’s, but don’t act like this and make a tik tok about it for crying out loud. She’s obviously very immature. — Haley (@haleyd_) March 2, 2020

Others have chastised the creator of the video for filming the other couple without their consent.

I refuse to share the video of the girls who made the tik tok about her abortion but I want to say this for myself: you can handle how you feel about your abortion however you want. But do NOT record a couple who is struggling. I don’t get why you’d record it but don’t involve — Hispanic at the Disco (@Liv4Swim) March 2, 2020

Look I get abortion is a woman’s choice but please don’t fucking post a Tik Tok video of you celebrating yourself getting and filming two people having a hard time with losing a baby due to medical problems This is coming from someone who likes crude dark edgy humour too — Mortally Challenged Bonzi Buddy (@HermapusMira) March 1, 2020

