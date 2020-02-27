EFF urges home affairs to act on fake ‘Malema’ asking for money

The EFF has asked for assistance in finding the person responsible for a falsified passport with the name and photo of EFF leader Julius Malema.

According to the EFF, the person used the falsified passport which has Malema’s birth date and incorrect identity number to contact people with an email julius.malema232@gmail.com in an attempt to solicit money under Malema’s name.

The fraudster allegedly contacted a businessman in Germany in an attempt to solicit money.

“In his introduction, he identified himself as Julius Malema,” the party said in a statement.

The party warned against the fraudster and urged the department of home affairs to immediately act on the matter.

“The individual cannot be allowed to continue to misuse the identity of Malema without consequence. It is a dangerous illegality that has gone on for too long.”

The EFF has urged its followers and supporters to report any information to their different official platforms.

“We further urge members of the public to ignore requests for assistance from unidentifiable individuals, in order to avoid being defrauded by people masquerading as the EFF party leader.”

EFF Statement on Impersonation of CIC @Julius_S_Malema pic.twitter.com/HbAJi9EPld — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) February 27, 2020

