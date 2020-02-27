27.2.2020 01:37 pm

EFF urges home affairs to act on fake ‘Malema’ asking for money

Gopolang Moloko
EFF CIC, Julius Malema with EFF Treasurer General, Leigh Ann Mathys as the EFF briefs media at the EFF Headquarters in Braamfontein, 5 September 2019. Picture: Neil McCartney

The EFF requests anyone with information on a passport, which has the CIC’s birth date and incorrect identity number, to come forward.

The EFF has asked for assistance in finding the person responsible for a falsified passport with the name and photo of EFF leader Julius Malema.

According to the EFF, the person used the falsified passport which has Malema’s birth date and incorrect identity number to contact people with an email julius.malema232@gmail.com in an attempt to solicit money under Malema’s name.

The fraudster allegedly contacted a businessman in Germany in an attempt to solicit money.

“In his introduction, he identified himself as Julius Malema,” the party said in a statement.

The party warned against the fraudster and urged the department of home affairs to immediately act on the matter.

“The individual cannot be allowed to continue to misuse the identity of Malema without consequence. It is a dangerous illegality that has gone on for too long.”

The EFF has urged its followers and supporters to report any information to their different official platforms.

“We further urge members of the public to ignore requests for assistance from unidentifiable individuals, in order to avoid being defrauded by people masquerading as the EFF party leader.”

