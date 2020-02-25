Hanekom questions source of ‘undisclosed amount’ Duduzane Zuma donated to students

Former minister and ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Derek Hanekom has questioned the source of the “undisclosed amount” former president Jacob Zuma’s son, Duduzane, reportedly donated to university students in need of financial assistance.

IOL reported that the young Zuma has pledged an undisclosed amount of money to assist university students in need of financial assistance and that an invitation was sent to him to address University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students after he had received letters asking him to assist financially.

It was also reported that Zuma also called for UKZN students to refrain from damaging property when protesting.

Violent protests at the UKZN Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses have for the past month led to disruptions and damage to property.

Last week, footage of Professor Erwin Brüning being assaulted surfaced and was circulating on social media. A former UKZN student subsequently offered a R10,000-reward for finding the protester who assaulted the professor.

In a statement on Monday, UKZN vice-chancellor and principal, Professor Nana Poku said the damage to the university’s property is estimated at R31 million.

In response to IOL’s reporting on Zuma pledging financial assistance to students in need, Hanekom tweeted on Monday evening: “Ordinarily to be welcomed. The question, in this case, is where that undisclosed amount of money comes from.”

Ordinarily to be welcomed. The question in this case is where that undisclosed amount of money come from. https://t.co/WzHkmtJw7i — Derek Hanekom (@Derek_Hanekom) February 24, 2020

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.