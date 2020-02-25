SowetoShutdown labelled ‘first disappointing shutdown in SA history’

Soweto residents who were looking forward to a day off from work and school due to Tuesday’s planned #SowetoShutdown were disappointed to learn that the shutdown they were promised did not escalate to the point they thought it would.

Soweto Urban reports that a group of unnamed residents vowed to carry out a two-day shutdown in protest of power cuts, Eskom’s unavailability to engage with the community and the flat rate proposal.

Residents from other areas such as Alexandra, Tembisa, Eldorado Park and the Vaal are expected to participate as well.

“Officers will be deployed and we will work with other law enforcement agencies,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

“We will deal with it as it unfolds,” he added.

Speaking to the publication, Soweto Shutdown protest leader Dr Trevor Ngwane said all they wanted was to have a meeting with Eskom to come up with a solution for their electricity crisis.

The protestors made their way to the streets this morning but they didn’t disrupt much. This led social media users to question if the shutdown was even happening.

Happy to see them staging the #SowetoShutdown on the side of the road. At the end of the day it will be our sisters and brothers who’ll be in trouble at work for late coming or absenteeism. The school kids will also miss out on important lessons. — DoubleTrouble (@LeratoMcCow) February 25, 2020

One Twitter user even labelled it the “first disappointing shutdown in SA history ever”.

#SowetoShutdown will go down in history as the 1st disappointing shutdown in SA history ever. pic.twitter.com/ZbWROVHKhN — Badgal ♌???? (@MxmHer) February 25, 2020

Others even compared it to the annual imaginary Men’s Conference.

I am still in bed undecided whether to

wakeup or not. Is there a strike or it was just an imaginary strike just like man's conference? #sowetoshutdown pic.twitter.com/dm4UQijwFi — Stiga° (@Its_Ntokozo) February 25, 2020

Y'all got drama. There's only an imaginary #SowetoShutdown. There's nothing, zilch, nada happening in Soweto! Kudlaliwe ngathi pic.twitter.com/4Xs91r2K0B — #Ndebe (@Siwa_Mbara) February 25, 2020

Shit I’m going to work. Y’all didn’t even wake up to burn Soweto.#SowetoShutdown pic.twitter.com/mzDvYPppfn — ???? ???????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ???? (@djmfups) February 25, 2020

My kasi is so disappointing, roads are clear, EMPD on sight.. I just have to go to work ???? #SowetoShutDown — Lesego (@MsTyra_M) February 25, 2020

READ NEXT: Soweto Shutdown protesters to demonstrate against ongoing power cuts

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by Itumeleng Modiba)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.