25.2.2020 09:10 am

#SowetoShutdown labelled ‘first disappointing shutdown in SA history’

Citizen reporter
#SowetoShutdown labelled ‘first disappointing shutdown in SA history’

Image: Screenshot

This after the protest action didn’t devolve into a state of chaos.

Soweto residents who were looking forward to a day off from work and school due to Tuesday’s planned #SowetoShutdown were disappointed to learn that the shutdown they were promised did not escalate to the point they thought it would.

Soweto Urban reports that a group of unnamed residents vowed to carry out a two-day shutdown in protest of power cuts, Eskom’s unavailability to engage with the community and the flat rate proposal.

Residents from other areas such as Alexandra, Tembisa, Eldorado Park and the Vaal are expected to participate as well.

“Officers will be deployed and we will work with other law enforcement agencies,” said Johannesburg Metro Police Department spokesperson Wayne Minnaar.

“We will deal with it as it unfolds,” he added.

Speaking to the publication, Soweto Shutdown protest leader Dr Trevor Ngwane said all they wanted was to have a meeting with Eskom to come up with a solution for their electricity crisis.

The protestors made their way to the streets this morning but they didn’t disrupt much. This led social media users to question if the shutdown was even happening.

One Twitter user even labelled it the “first disappointing shutdown in SA history ever”.

Others even compared it to the annual imaginary Men’s Conference.

READ NEXT: Soweto Shutdown protesters to demonstrate against ongoing power cuts

(Compiled by Kaunda Selisho, additional reporting by Itumeleng Modiba)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Soweto Shutdown protesters to demonstrate against ongoing power cuts 25.2.2020
Ramaphosa’s Eskom rescue band-aid could actually make matters worse 25.2.2020
Fresh violence erupts in Indian capital during anti-CAA protests 24.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Being a parent What you need to know about private school acceptance deposits

Business News Massmart CEO slates ‘ridiculous’ rent escalations

World WHO experts visit Chinese virus epicentre

Proteas Rabada and co shine at the death as gutsy Proteas level T20 series

Things to do Askari Lodge: Get up close and personal with the Big 5


today in print

Read Today's edition