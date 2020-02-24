‘So much money?’ say unimpressed South Africans on MP salaries

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula was highly criticised on social media after sharing a report of salaries of the country’s government officials as recommended by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers on Friday.

How we earn …. familiarise yourself pic.twitter.com/6u9y4BtZH3 — Minister of Transport |Mr Fix (@MbalulaFikile) February 23, 2020

Ministers will earn R2.47 million a year, with deputy ministers pocketing R2.04 million, while President Cyril Ramaphosa will be earning R3.8 million a year.

Members of the National Assembly will take home R1.15 million, while Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen, currently main opposition leader, will be earning R1.65 million, while leaders of minority parties will be earning R1.36 million.

See below how much government officials will be earning this year:

South Africans have taken to social media to voice their frustration over the salaries, in a country where the minimum wage is R3,500 and its people are living in poverty.

Twitter user @LuyandaTheGreat said: “In a country where minimum wage is R3,500 wow,” while Sibusiso Ngobeni replied: “John is living proof that with only a matric certificate, you too can earn R1,600,000 in this country, many doctors, lawyers, teachers, policemen, accountants, engineers don’t even earn that much… just saying.”

These were some of the reactions on social media:

Salaries should be based on the national average of the working class, then you will see action taken very quickly to improve the lives of all South Africans. — Not Left, Not Right….somewhere in the middle (@EdHall35723436) February 23, 2020

High Pay. No outputs. High Unemployment Poverty and Inequality. These are the things we measure govt success or failure — Justice Forever (@gmalau32) February 23, 2020

So much money but still have the audacity to steal from the poor — Gabrielle K.???? (@Slaykeesha) February 23, 2020

Matriculants are earning big money more than qualified Doctored degreed people — Rassmatazz (@MolokoHM) February 23, 2020

This was really unnecessary and reckless.

Considering that the gvt is failing to even over free sanitary pads to young girls.

Don’t get me started on the failing SOEs. pic.twitter.com/mejcWLyAhI — Son of the soil ???????????????????????? (@super_man_farai) February 23, 2020

Tweeting this just to insult and cause more pain to those who voted u in power? Imagine somebody who is siting at home and busy thinking whr is she going to gt the Next meal for her child tonight? And u @MYANC think its apropriate to brag abt how lavish u living. Woow???????????????????????? — Maphelo (@Maphelo47998405) February 23, 2020

Meanwhile the majority of your constituency is languishing in dire poverty. Some don’t even know where their next meal will come from????????‍♂️???? Minister Tito Mboweni’s proposed public sector wage bill austerity measure should actually begin with you guys in the Executive & Parliament. — Vusi Sambo (@VusiSambo) February 23, 2020

Ordinary members of parliament earn more than doctors (people who actually save lives) . Lapho abo good for nothing are earning more than a million and still take their spouses overseas with tax payers money. pic.twitter.com/PVsqrtQSgc — A girl has no name (@slimMadame) February 23, 2020

With the black youth unemployment you guys don’t even deserve a cent — Khutšo???????? (@khutso000) February 23, 2020

You forgot the tenders you give yourselves through family members minister. It’s not about the people and it was never about them. #Blacks — NI (@Phosino) February 23, 2020

MINISTER, DONT forget benefits & 10 Blue lights BMWs — Natt Aubrey (@Simply_Natt) February 23, 2020

Imagine if yal were paid based on performance, ???? 95% of you would be Parliament Volunteers — XOLI (@Undlunkulu_Xoli) February 23, 2020

