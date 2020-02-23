EFF leaders weigh in on reports about Mamabolo’s alleged abusive past

Various leaders from the EFF have come out guns blazing with criticism of Boy Mamabolo after a frontpage report detailing his alleged abusive past was published on Sunday.

The graphic report alleges, among other things, that he once beat the mother of his child, Magdeline Makgato, with an empty glass bottle of Coca-Cola and that he tried to gouge her eyes out during a scuffle.

Makgato laid all these details bare for the publication and stated that Mamabolo would often accuse her of cheating and go through her phone looking for evidence of said cheating because he had an inferiority complex.

She claims to have gotten a protection order against him which later led to her filing a case against him, a case which she later dropped.

Among the most vocal of the EFF leaders was MP Leigh-Ann Mathys who advocated for Mamabolo’s removal as an MP in a series of tweets.

She also expressed her shock and anger at the comments (or lack thereof) on the matter by ANC chief whip Pemmy Majodina and ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe.

Did @ANCParliament Chief Whip Penny Majodima actually respond to the allegations saying that he was not an MP at the time ????????‍♀️????????‍♀️ As for Pule Mabe,politicians are now going to use the newly discovered words eg ‘weaponsing’ to avoid accountability ???????? https://t.co/Vcnc7ahkJx — IG: @leighmathys (@LeighMathys) February 23, 2020

Will you be writing to Parly asking for #boymamabolo @BoyMamabolo immediate removal as MP? I mean we have a woman who has shared her story, case number and protection order, what else should we want for?? https://t.co/tSE10ru0fJ — IG: @leighmathys (@LeighMathys) February 23, 2020

Floyd Shivambu, Dali Mpofu, Julius Malema and Mbuyiseni Ndlozi are just some of the other EFF leaders who have either tweeted about the report or retweeted the opinions of other Twitter users on the matter.

Malema spent most of Sunday retweeting tweets containing criticism of media practitioners for not commenting on the report.

When contacted for comment by Sunday World, Mamabolo claims Makgato is just a bitter ex who is sour that he ended things and added that she was making these allegations to get back at him.

While Makgato says she dropped the charges against Mamabolo only because pursuing a case in Polokwane while living in Pretoria had proven difficult for her, Mamabolo claims she voluntarily withdrew her charges because her claims were false.

