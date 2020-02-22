Carl Niehaus says he is happy that Zuma ‘is back home’

A staunch supporter of former president Jacob Zuma took to social media to express his happiness at the fact that Zuma has returned to South Africa.

On Saturday, Carl Niehaus tweeted photographs of himself and the former president after the latter landed at O.R. Tambo International Airport on Saturday morning following a trip to Cuba where he was said to be receiving medical treatment.

A part of Niehaus’ caption of the photographs reads: “Msholozi [Zuma’s clan name] is us, we are Msholozi.”

So happy that @PresJGZuma is back home! MSHOLOZI IS US, WE ARE MSHOLOZI! ✊???? pic.twitter.com/DxpwzqKnVw — Carl Niehaus (@niehaus_carl) February 22, 2020

Scores of Zuma supporters descended upon O.R. Tambo International on Saturday morning dressed in ANC colours to welcome the former president back home.

SowetanLive reports that the former president’s supporters vowed to show him support until his last day in court.

In early February, the Pietermaritzburg High Court issued a warrant of arrest against Zuma after the former president failed to appear in court for his corruption trial.

Zuma’s lawyers cited illness and that he was receiving treatment abroad as his failure to appear in court.

The warrant of arrest against the former president was stayed until 6 May.

EWN reports that on Saturday, Zuma told his supporters that his failure to appear in court was not a way of him evading justice.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

