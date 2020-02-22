Lights out for Mboweni, Twitter lights up with outrage

If you’ve been surprised by the ever-changing load shedding schedule this week, you’re not alone – even Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been left in the dark.

Mboweni took to social media to off-load about load shedding in the early hours on Saturday morning.

It appears the outage caught the minister and his team at work drafting the budget speech, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

“As the Core Budget Speech drafting Team was working, load shedding! We had to adjourn! So frustrating. Ku Rough! But, the sun will rise tomorrow and we shall soldier on,” he tweeted.

However, sympathy for Mboweni was severely lacking as Twitter users expressed their outrage.

You could just imagine in a factory, machine still processing raw material and boom load shedding. All material inside the machine will go to waste and machine might even not work again because of stuck material inside — Michael (@mickeydedrinker) February 22, 2020

Ask the President to do whatever he did on SONA so that we don’t experience load shedding on the day of your budget speech! We don’t wanna miss that moment when you announce that child grants will increase by R10???? — Mmadikgosi Matshego (@Mmadikgosi_23) February 22, 2020

What a joke! You & the ANC have yourself to blame as the root cause of load shedding! Load shedding is the result of “kickbacks”/corruption & it kicks where it hurts most! Continue enriching them ANC friends with tax payers money meant for Eskom & the dig continues to 6-feet… — Randall (@BravadoRandy) February 22, 2020

Sir, at least you have the tax payer sponsoring you. Please spare a thought for small and medium businesses who are SUFFERING massive losses due to loadshedding as a result of your party's looting, and who does not have the tax payer or anyone else to help financially. Thank you — Jeandré Lennox (@jeandre_lennox) February 21, 2020

Some suggested he use the downtime to contemplate the effect the rolling blackouts have had on small businesses.

