22.2.2020 01:44 pm

Lights out for Mboweni, Twitter lights up with outrage

News24 Wire
Lights out for Mboweni, Twitter lights up with outrage

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni and what he calls his core Budget Speech drafting team | Image: Twitter

Saturday morning’s load shedding hit the minister and his team while they were at work drafting the budget speech, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

If you’ve been surprised by the ever-changing load shedding schedule this week, you’re not alone – even Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has been left in the dark.

Mboweni took to social media to off-load about load shedding in the early hours on Saturday morning.

It appears the outage caught the minister and his team at work drafting the budget speech, which is scheduled to be presented to Parliament on Wednesday.

“As the Core Budget Speech drafting Team was working, load shedding! We had to adjourn! So frustrating. Ku Rough! But, the sun will rise tomorrow and we shall soldier on,” he tweeted.

However, sympathy for Mboweni was severely lacking as Twitter users expressed their outrage.

Some suggested he use the downtime to contemplate the effect the rolling blackouts have had on small businesses.

– News24 Wire

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Eskom extends stage 2 load shedding to Sunday 21.2.2020
Eskom implements stage 2 load shedding on Thursday 20.2.2020
Tighten your belts, VAT is set to rise again 20.2.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition