I hate people who are EFF at heart amongst us – Boy Mamabolo

A day after apologising for the allegations he made, Boy Mamabolo’s feelings towards the EFF have once again become a topic of discussion on social media.

This after a Twitter account purporting to belong to the ANC MP tweeted “i hate people who are EFF at heart amongst us….mxm bloody hypocrites ONE day we will expose u.”

The account, which was established in July 2013, does seem to belong to Mamabolo as it has been tweeting images and video of him and his family in addition to retweeting news items related to the ANC among other content.

Mamabolo has not expanded on the tweet which has thus far been retweeted over 100 times and has received over 400 responses from both ANC and EFF supporters alike.

Mamabolo made headlines during President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation (Sona) address both for his choice of attire and for allegations of abuse that he directed at EFF leader Julius Malema. Malema and his wife later threatened to sue Mamabolo for a joint amount of R2 million and demanded an apology from him regarding the allegations that they maintained were false.

Mamabolo has since apologised for the allegations.

