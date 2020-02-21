Twitter reacts to Dis-Chem’s blackface mannequin for ‘African beauty campaign’

Dis-Chem’s marketing operations coordinator, Obakeng Modubu, said the company knew nothing of the “African beauty campaign” run by the Killarney branch.

Modubu said that the only campaign sent out to all stores is titled the “beauty fair” and that advertising has to be consistent.

“We have the same themes for all our stores nationally, as well as the ones in Namibia and Botswana. It is very important that they all do the same thing as they are given the same directive from head office,” says Modubu.

Modubu said the beauty fair campaign included artwork with a directive featuring a series of decorative dots on their pamphlets and social media campaigns.

She said mannequins were not permitted in any Dis-Chem store and was surprised that the Killarney Mall branch used it.

“We know nothing about this. We never use mannequins in store and we will be looking into it. I have forwarded the issue to head office,” she says.

According to Jacaranda News, Dischem says it is aware of the ‘blackface mannequin’ at one of its stores in Johannesburg.

“We are aware of this and are busy handling it. A response will be sent out in the next few minutes.”

Dischem has this installation up at their Killarney store. Apparently it's part of their "African beauty campaign". What's going on here? Why is this happening? pic.twitter.com/j3xsJ4qGEk — Thembalethu (@T_Lethu) February 21, 2020

What kind of half ass, lazy racism is Dischem displaying hear??? ???????????? https://t.co/90V5DovZDB — Keitu the Leviathan (@KeituLeviathan) February 21, 2020