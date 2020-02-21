21.2.2020 01:18 pm

Hilarious ‘facts’ about SA social media users have shared with Cardi B

US rapper Cardi B waves as she arrives prior to the Chanel Women's Spring-Summer 2020 Ready-to-Wear collection fashion show at the Grand Palais in Paris, on October 1, 2019. (Photo by Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP)

South Africans have warned Cardi B to stay away from two celebrities.

US rapper Cardi B and Castle Lite have confirmed that she will be this year’s headline act in an event set to take place on 12 June at the Ticketpro Dome.

Official tickets go on sale on 21 February and start at R690.

The rapper took to social media to share the exciting news and further asked South Africans to share a few facts about the country that she should know.

“South Africa!! Chioma B is coming!!! Teach me more bout your country in the comments.”

In true Black Twitter style, social media users went wild with some hilarious things about the country.

Said Krayzi_K: “The song to know, is called SISTA BETINA!!! drop this in your performance and watch the world shake,” while Tumi Sole said: “There’s something called Sunday Twitter & it’s a movement. Also, ‘Dumelang’ is a greeting.”

These were some of the comments:

