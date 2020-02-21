Hilarious ‘facts’ about SA social media users have shared with Cardi B

US rapper Cardi B and Castle Lite have confirmed that she will be this year’s headline act in an event set to take place on 12 June at the Ticketpro Dome.

Official tickets go on sale on 21 February and start at R690.

The rapper took to social media to share the exciting news and further asked South Africans to share a few facts about the country that she should know.

“South Africa!! Chioma B is coming!!! Teach me more bout your country in the comments.”

SOUTH AFRICA !! Chioma B is coming !!!!….Teach me more bout your country in the comments ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/vC9m3h7vNz — iamcardib (@iamcardib) February 21, 2020

In true Black Twitter style, social media users went wild with some hilarious things about the country.

Said Krayzi_K: “The song to know, is called SISTA BETINA!!! drop this in your performance and watch the world shake,” while Tumi Sole said: “There’s something called Sunday Twitter & it’s a movement. Also, ‘Dumelang’ is a greeting.”

These were some of the comments:

Your other name is Rakgadi B (aunty B) — SkatanaSaVaal???????? (@kele_Tebza) February 21, 2020

Can I get a lift when you're going back to USA? Please mntase ngamagqwirha odwa abantu balapha ????????. — Red Bottoms ???? (@SpacetheGemini) February 21, 2020

Here you will not be Chioma! You are KHADI B — ndi (@_NdiMncadi) February 21, 2020

Okay a few things you need to do in SA: 1. Eat a “Kota”

2. Go to @xo_loungeSA

3. Have braai meat & pap

4. Say “sourBoner” when you greet everyone

5. Have biltong with coke Those are my top 5 culture hacks — Tony Fendi ???? (@YnoTRockIT) February 21, 2020

It's AMANDLA. Not AMANDALA. Either than that, you'll be good babe. ???? — Phelisa (@PhelisaaM) February 21, 2020

Chioma B aside… Down here you meet all the requirements to be called Mbali pic.twitter.com/72b5oQGNqp — Sandile Khombisa (@Mahasmaan) February 21, 2020

The Capital City of South Africa is Pretoria and the official language is Spitori… You cannot come to SA and not visit Pretoria particularly SOSHANGUVE ???????? — S3LLO Makua (@kanyane23) February 21, 2020

As soon as you land we’re giving you a new name, Buhle which means beauty. We can’t wait to see your performances! — Miss Pru (@MissPru_Dj) February 21, 2020

There's this other person who works at this other company called Eskom, he switches off the electricity of the country. There are stages so stage 2 runs for 4 hours and then there is stage 8 where he comes to your house and blows out the candle. Ookuur pic.twitter.com/YUx4Uxnlo7 — 2020TheYearOfBlessings???? (@Rato_Mots) February 21, 2020

Thina sikhuluma isizula ???????? — Simphiwe Ngema (@SimphiweNgema_) February 21, 2020

Another thing Rakgadi B about Southy is you have to follow back…that’s how it works pic.twitter.com/OsjFCbcCXW — Pardo S???? ???????????????? (@Queen_Pardo) February 21, 2020

Better learn the word "voetsek" just in case you get chased by the dogs from the hood. Uncle Israel can be your tour guide, he is a very good handy man. pic.twitter.com/EeFXjU553U — Intombi KaBafo❣????♎ (@Cecilia_Mthwane) February 21, 2020

