21.2.2020 11:26 am

WATCH: Fists fly during Job Mokgoro’s state of province address

Citizen reporter
WATCH: Fists fly during Job Mokgoro’s state of province address

Former North West premier Job Mokgoro. FILE PHOTO: African News Agency (ANA)

The DA maintains Mokgoro is not fit to deliver the address due to the office of the premier being under administration.

Tensions have erupted during the North West Premier Job Mokgoro’s state of the province address (Sopa) on Friday morning in the North West Provincial Legislature.

Mokgoro was expected to report on the provinces social and economic infrastructure projects as well as the provinces service delivery programmes, including initiatives aimed at boosting the performance of the province.

Sopa commenced to a volatile start as the DA rose on a point of order to suggest Mokgoro had no authority to present Sopa. Speaker Rebecca Dantjie dismissed it and said the rules did not prohibit the premier from presenting.

This led to a few objections from DA and EFF. Following more disruptions, EFF member Papiki Babuile was ordered to leave the legislature by the speaker.

The DA has maintained Mokgoro is not fit to deliver the address due to the office of the premier being under administration, which reportedly strips him of his executive powers.

The party views this in a serious light and have written a letter to the speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature expressing their concerns.

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
WATCH: Punches fly in Boland club rugby brawl! 19.2.2020
Allen Glen High ‘gang member’ assaults, stabs another learner over dagga 14.2.2020
WATCH: Nine arrested after Greenside street fight 27.1.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Personal Finance This is what long-term investing looks like

Politics Boy Mamabolo apologises to Malema for ‘false’ abuse allegations

Government One year since Ramaphosa’s first Sona, and SOEs are still in a sorry state

Government New Bill could ensure sex pests pay dearly for their crimes

Fitness and health 3D printing technology could stop TB from being SA’s biggest killer


today in print

Read Today's edition