WATCH: Fists fly during Job Mokgoro’s state of province address

Tensions have erupted during the North West Premier Job Mokgoro’s state of the province address (Sopa) on Friday morning in the North West Provincial Legislature.

Mokgoro was expected to report on the provinces social and economic infrastructure projects as well as the provinces service delivery programmes, including initiatives aimed at boosting the performance of the province.

Sopa commenced to a volatile start as the DA rose on a point of order to suggest Mokgoro had no authority to present Sopa. Speaker Rebecca Dantjie dismissed it and said the rules did not prohibit the premier from presenting.

This led to a few objections from DA and EFF. Following more disruptions, EFF member Papiki Babuile was ordered to leave the legislature by the speaker.

The DA has maintained Mokgoro is not fit to deliver the address due to the office of the premier being under administration, which reportedly strips him of his executive powers.

The party views this in a serious light and have written a letter to the speaker of the North West Provincial Legislature expressing their concerns.

