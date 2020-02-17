These are the consequences of absorbing apartheid judges – Mkhwebane on Kriegler comment

Advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane has retaliated to comments made by retired judge Johann Kriegler during an SABC interview in which he said he did not believe that she was fit to hold office.

During the interview, Kriegler slammed Mkhwebane for reportedly criticising the work done by the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

“It’s a little difficult to take the public protector seriously any longer.

“She is either completely out of order or she is being disingenuous.”

He did not believe the public protector’s office knew the costs incurred by the Zondo commission.

“Whatever it costs is money well spent,” he said while maintaining that Mkhwebane was in no position to criticise.

“I do not believe that she has any basis to criticise the media for being acutely aware of her own inadequacies.

“We have said for some time now that the lady is not fit for the office and it is time that she be removed from the office, and she has failed to exercise the powers afforded to her.”

Mkhwebane quickly took to social media to voice her disapproval of the comment.

“It’s a concern to see retired judges given platforms by SABC to criticise chapter 9 institutions without facts; these are consequences of absorbing apartheid judges who never apologized for atrocities of apartheid. We really seem to be facing a constitutional crisis,” she said.

Watch: Kriegler’s interview below:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.